Former Chargers QB Speaks on Justin Herbert and his Fit with Mike McDaniel

With the Los Angeles Chargers having had a plethora of legendary quarterbacks at their disposal, it has been disappointing to know that they have yet to win a Super Bowl as a franchise. Whether it was Dan Fouts, Philip Rivers or the current superstar Justin Herbert, a Super Bowl ring has been elusive.

One of the "stop-gaps" in between those aforementioned legendary quarterbacks was Rams legend Jim Everett, who played with the franchise for his last season in 1997. He threw one touchdown to four interceptions for 457 yards across the four games he appeared in.

This small stint with the Chargers does not remove his ties with the team, where he had plenty to say about the current version of the roster, with comments on Justin Herbert, his career and his future with Mike McDaniel.

Jim Everett Believes That Mike McDaniel is Unable to Save Justin Herbert

Mike McDaniel | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In an interview with reporter Kyle Odegard, Everett gave plenty of insight about his former NFL and college teams and other important NFL topics. Specifically about the Chargers, he said:

“I love Justin, I really do...But I can tell you this: there's a reason why Eli Manning didn't want to go with the Chargers years ago. It's a different franchise. It just is. I think Jimmy Harbaugh is gonna do the best he can. Mike McDaniel’s gonna bring the most creative offense in."

This disbelief about the Chargers organization could very well stem from Everett's time with the team, knowing that he was a part of other "more successful" organizations like the Rams and Saints. Even with that said, Everett said what every Herbert truther had on their minds:

“But if you can't catch it, and if you can't block up front, you’re going to kill your quarterback. We see it year in and year out. We're gonna see Justin with CTE. I swear to God. This guy gets beat up more than any guy I've seen play in a long time. And it continues.”

A statistic pulled from Odegard in the article: "Herbert was sacked 54 times last season and has been sacked 95 times over the past two years."

While Everett is touching on the poor offensive line play that has occured during Herbert's tenure, he further mentions the skill position issues that have also arisen throughout Herbert's first years with the team.

“I get they're trying to bring in a running game... I get they're trying to do all this stuff. But if they don't protect the quarterback, which they haven't, and they can't catch the balls he throws, that don’t work."

As fans of the Los Angeles Chargers, how do you feel about a former quarterback of the team saying these damning things about the fan favorite and proclaimed savior of the franchise? Is he saying what everyone is thinking? Is his opinion too pessimistic?