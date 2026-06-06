What Are Realistic Expectations For Mike McDaniel's Offense in 2026?

Offseason workouts for many of the 32 NFL teams next week. Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers have another session from June 8-11. This is a team that has reached the playoffs two consecutive years but without any success in the postseason. The Bolts have a new offensive coordinator (Mike McDaniel), as well as a new defensive coordinator (Chris O’Leary).

Late last month, Albert Breer of SI.com opened up his mailbag and addressed questions on a dozen different subjects. One was in regards to the Chargers’ offense and how would this unit fare this season points per game wise with its coordinator?

What is the Chargers’ new-look offense capable of in 2026?

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“The Chargers weren’t terrible last year,” answered Breer, “finishing 20th in scoring, at 21.6 points per game—and that was without their tackles for most of the year.”

“Having Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater back,” added Breer, “another year of development from Ladd McConkey and Tre’ Harris, veterans David Njoku and Charlie Kolar coming in at tight end, and Omarion Hampton returning as the lead back alone should lead to some natural improvement. Adding one of the game’s best play designers only adds to that.”

Pass protection and ball security were big issues for the Chargers in 2025

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Harbaugh’s team totaled 40 offensive touchdowns during his first year with the team in 2024, and that slipped to 36 offensive TDs this past season. The problems up front made for a rough year in many regards for Herbert and this unit.

The Chargers allowed a whopping 60 sacks and turned over the ball 21 times in 17 regular-season outings. That was in stark contrast to Harbaugh’s debut season with the team. The Bolts’ nine turnovers were the second-fewest in the league, and the club allowed only 44 quarterback traps.

So what can be truly expected from McDaniel’s offense in 2026? If the second half of this past season with the Miami Dolphins is any indication, he intends on giving Hampton (who missed 8 games in 2025) the football early and often. Led by Pro Bowler De’Von Achane, the ‘Fins averaged a brisk 146.1 rushing yards per game in their final eight outings.

A healthy offensive line would do wonders for Mike McDaniel’s offense

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The return of Slater and Alt, as well as the offensive line’s new-look interior, bodes well for only Hampton but Herbert as well. He was named to his second Pro Bowl in 2025 despite taking a beating. Better protection and not have to run for his football life should make it easier to protect the football as well.

The six-year pro was sacked 54 times and committed 15 turnovers in 16 regular-season outings. Herbert lost a fumble and was dropped six times in the 16-3 playoff loss at New England.

It was back in 2021 that Herbert threw for 5,014 and 38 touchdowns, the Chargers’ offense reached the end zone 56 times and the team averaged 27.9 points per outing in a 9-8 non-playoff campaign. Those numbers may not be realistic, but it’s certainly something to aim for.