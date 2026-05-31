How Hot Are the Chargers? There’s Buzz Near OTAs About a Justin Herbert MVP

The Los Angeles Chargers are a hot commodity right now.

Mike McDaniel’s arrival as offensive coordinator has breathed new life and perspective into the Chargers from a national slant. Jim Harbaugh’s club has gone from completely overlooked to totally hyped as a what if? storyline: What if McDaniel gets the most out of Justin Herbert’s immense ceiling?

After an offseason of doing whatever McDaniel wants while building his offense, it’s hard to not be at least a little intrigued by the idea.

And some have jumped past intrigue quite a bit: Going straight-up to Herbert MVP land in the process.

Mike McDaniel arrival creates Justin Herbert MVP buzz

Justin Herbert | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chargers fans would settle for a playoff win.

More would be great, but just getting over that hump and making the Harbaugh-Herbert era mean something would be fantastic. They can worry about more after getting that first win.

For Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, though, all the events and factors around the Chargers this offseason means Herbert could be a mainstay in the MVP conversation.

“So I think it’s fair to hope for 25 points per game this year, which would put them on the fringe of the top 10 in scoring, and represent a pretty big uptick in production,” Breer wrote. “And as part of that, I’d bet they have one of the NFL’s most effective and explosive run games.”

There’s certainly a lot to like. McDaniel wants the ball out faster and Herbert doing less in terms of hits. Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt will be back on a line that upgraded center with Tyler Biadasz and boosted both guard spots. Omarion Hampton and Oronde Gadsden are obvious breakout candidates at running back and tight end, respectively.

Keep in mind perhaps boosted production via better usage for mainstays like wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, too. There are new arrivas like running back Keaton Mitchell to keep in mind, too.

That’s just gently going over the changes to the offense, too. McDaniel’s well-spaced, quick-hitting attacks that evolve over the years have had others attempting to emulate his style and concepts for a long time.

If nothing else, the McDaniel effect is reason to believe in Herbert and the Chargers. It’s compelling, and while winning the offseason is one thing, the Chargers should have the juice to make it translate to the regular season, too.

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