Chargers Training Camp’s Biggest Takeaway So Far Might be Bad News for Draft Pick

Much has gone right in the early goings at Los Angeles Chargers training camp.

Justin Herbert is hitting it off in Mike McDaniel’s offense. That includes his footwork changes in the shotgun and overall command of the quick-hitting offense.

The defense looks good, too, even with the Tuli Tuipulotu contract extension drama starting to ramp up a bit.

But there is one bit of concerning news coming from Chargers training camp that might classify as concerning. It could be a case of head coach Jim Harbaugh just taking things slow before the first padded practice on August 4. But that doesn't make it any less noteworthy right now, given the implications.

Chargers training camp’s concerning Jake Slaughter update

Jake Slaughter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe the Jake Slaughter stuff wasn’t a one-off for minicamp work.

The Chargers drafted Slaughter in the second round to be a new starting guard. College center or not, coaches have talked about how confident they are that he can make the move in the pros right away and be effective.

But during minicamp work, Slaughter didn't work with the first-team offense, instead giving up reps to the likes of free-agent arrival Kayode Awosika.

Now? More of the same.

During the opening practice of Chargers training camp, Slaughter rotated in behind Awosika with the first-team offense.

Thursday, things got even worse.

There, Trevor Penning rotated in with Awosika instead. Slaughter didn’t show up until the second-team…at center. He didn’t get a chance at guard until the third-team was on the field with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

Coaches and even some onlookers will talk firmly about wanting to get Slaughter reps at multiple spots. It helps him and it improves depth for multiple positions, too. Perhaps it’s best to make sure he can play his natural spot of center in the pros, too.

But the process is tough to watch for the Chargers, specifically. This is a franchise that has failed to properly build the guard spots in front of Justin Herbert for years. Instead of spending a big draft asset on a natural guard, they drafted a center. Now, the center isn’t even getting all the developmental reps he could be getting at guard.

To make matters worse, onlookers were already shaky about the Chargers signing Cole Strange in free agency to be an unquestioned starter at one guard spot. If they land on Awosika as the other starter despite a second-round pick going to Slaughter, it’s going to feel a bit like deja vu.

Overall, McDaniel’s scheme will need to do the heavy lifting no matter who starts at guard. But not letting Slaughter get the first-team reps when he clearly needs them feels like a faulty process so far.

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