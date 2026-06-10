Surprising Offseason Roster Addition Running with Starters at Chargers OTAs

The Los Angeles Chargers have a few days left of OTAs before mandatory mini-camp kicks off next week. The Chargers entered off-season workouts without many concerning holes on the roster.

The front office addressed the hole at left guard with several free agents and a top draft pick. Time will tell if the Chargers have done enough and found the right option to build out the starting offensive line before potentially reaching out to veteran free agents.

Los Angeles is transitioning to a new offensive system under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Left tackle Rashawn Slater exemplified the excitement for the changes during his media appearance.

The offensive changes in philosophy required a significantly different skill set from the offensive lineman. The Chargers responded by replacing every interior offensive lineman. The center and right guard positions have presumptive starters but the left guard position does not.

The Chargers re-signed internal free agent Trevor Penning with the expectation that he would be in the mix for the starting job. Additionally, veteran free agent Kayode Awosika, was brought in from the Detroit Lions as another option to compete for a role. Lastly, in the second round, the Chargers drafted career center Jake Slaughter out of the University of Florida and immediately voiced that he would be in the mix and compete for the left guard spot, a position he has never played.

Following the disastrous 2025 season along the offensive line, it makes sense that the Chargers would be looking to shake up the unit. Fans and analysts alike were surprised that the Chargers were not more aggressive in the free agent market for a starting left guard.

As Los Angeles kicked off OTAs, it was a bit of a surprise to see free agent addition Kayode Awosika running with the starting offensive line. Now, through nearly a month of OTAs, Awosika is still planted firmly with the first team with Slaughter occasionally rotating in.

Chargers new offensive line coach Butch Barry answered a question regarding Awosika's time spent with the first team offense at an media appearance on Monday by highlighting his veteran presence and awareness. At this point of the off-season a veteran who knows what he is doing and understands the concepts is valuable for the first team to start to gel and understand the new offense.

Can Awosika hold onto the spot and eventually win the starting job?

Awosika's surprise path to the starting lineup

Jim Harbaugh | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kayode Awosika has starting experience but usually as a spot starter following injuries throughout his career. He is running with the first team right now at left guard but the Chargers invested a second round pick in another offensive lineman with the expectation that he could compete for the job.

Trevor Penning is the other candidate for the left guard job but so far in OTAs has been running with the second and third team offensive line. Barry was asked about Penning as well and he gave a simple answer referring to Penning's versatility at both tackle and guard. Right now, the coaching staff is trusting Awosika to give the first team the best practice reps.

Awosika could hold off Jake Slaughter with a strong pre-season by simply providing a veteran and consistent presence. If Slaughter fails to win the starting job outright in camp, it would be a great chance for him to develop more and not be thrown into the fire immediately while he is learning a new position. Awosika earning the starting job out of camp is not far fetched and may lead to an optimal outcome for Slaughter's development. The picture will become more clear once the pads come on in training camp.