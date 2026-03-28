The Los Angeles Chargers have regional scouts all over the country who pound the pavement and rack up miles visiting programs throughout their regional assignment. Where the scouts are visiting is not public information unless beat writers or the programs themselves post an acknowledgement of a visit on social media.

The Chargers' scouting department and presumably Los Angeles' area scout for the West, Chris Hobbs, were a constant presence at Arizona State over the past two seasons. It is not uncommon for scouts to visit major programs more often in their region than smaller schools. At times, it also depends on where the scouting staff member is based.

Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham took over the program for the 2023 season after being the offensive coordinator at Oregon the year prior. Dillingham's arrival completely transformed ASU's program and the NFL took notice. Chargers personnel had a consistent presence at ASU for both games and practices.

The Chargers showed interest in the 2025 Sun Devils early on and were visiting the program's practices during fall camp leading up to the 2025 season. Obviously, it is the job of the scouting department to turn over every leaf and get eyes on all the prospects in their region. But, the Chargers have shown elevated interest in certain programs and it's worth knowing which prospects they have been around more often than others, at least with publicly available knowledge.

Sun Devils to know for the 2026 draft

Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jordyn Tyson is arguably the top wide receiver in this draft class. The 6'2 203lb playmaker will only be questioned by his injury history, which is unfortunately, extensive. Tyson displays crisp route running and elite ball tracking skills. He should be a top ten pick in this upcoming draft but with medical red flags anything can happen.

Offensive tackle Max Iheanachor

Max Iheanachor has flown up draft boards and evaluations. He has elite athleticism to pair with ideal NFL tackle size. New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was seen personally going one on one with Iheanchor at ASU's pro-day and could be a possibility in the first round. The only reason the Chargers would be interested in Iheanachor, unfortunately, would be if one of Rashawn Slater or Joe Alt's injury recovery hits a snag.

He may not fall very far, but if he happens to slide a bit to where the #Chargers may look for a developmental OT to backup Alt and Slater, look no further than AZ State's Max Iheanachor. Didn't play football until JUCO, from LA (originally Nigeria) incredible athlete, foot speed… pic.twitter.com/EpcSSxllV2 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) November 8, 2025

Cornerback Keith Abney II

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ASU's feisty cornerback Keith Abney II is a name to watch for the Chargers. He measured in a bit small at just 5'10 187lbs but has that dog in him. The All-American is tough and competitive and will likely be a versatile defensive back in the NFL with a transition to a nickel corner with the flexibility to play outside if needed.

Defensive back Xavion Alford

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Saftey and defensive back Xavion Alford had big expectations heading into the 2025 season as a pre-season All Big 12 selection and named to the Jim Thorpe watchlist after an awesome 2024 season. He unfortunately suffered an undisclosed season-ending injury only two games into the season.

Alford may have been in the top 100 discussion had he not been injured and could be a steal on day three of the draft.

Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the most underrated linebackers in the national media right now is ASU's Keyshaun Elliott. Elliott is a downhill, run-defending, middle-of-the-defense enforcer and leader. He is also an excellent blitzing linebacker, racking up seven sacks to pair with 89 tackles and 44 defensive stops according to Pro Football Focus.

ASU Pro-Day

The Chargers had representation present for Arizona State's pro day. Beyond the prospects mentioned above, ASU has a handful of prospects that will be top UDFA targets as well.