Chargers need to boost key red-flag area at NFL trade deadline
The Los Angeles Chargers enter Week 9 holding a record of 5-3 and sitting half a game ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs for second place in the AFC West and one game behind the Denver Broncos for the top of the division. The AFC West is shaping up to be one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL heading into the back half of the season.
The Chargers have gone to battle against the injury bug this season and could use reinforcements. As the trade deadline approaches, one area of the team's statistical performance stands out as an area with an opportunity for improvement: the run defense.
Chargers run defense breakdown
The Chargers defense ranks 17th overall in total EPA according to Sumer sports. The total defense EPA improves to 12th in the redzone, highlighting a bend but don't break approach.
The statistic that catches the most attention is Los Angeles' defensive EPA per rush. The Chargers hold the 28th spot in the NFL in both total defensive EPA per rush and EPA per rush in the redzone. They have allowed the 3rd most rushing yards in the redzone in the NFL.
The run defense could use improvement. The Chargers, despite the issues with the run defense, have held the 6th best success rate in the redzone. They are tied with the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks at a 37.5 percent success rate. The bottom line remains, the Chargers defense is tough in the redzone.
Chargers run defense grades
Unfortunately, none of Los Angeles' linebackers are ranked in the top 40 of the NFL in run defense but Los Angeles does have multiple defenders along the front that grade out well against the run and rank high in run defense within their position group according to PFF. The top Chargers include:
- Teair Tart, 3rd
- Jamaree Caldwell, 25th
- Khalil Mack, 18th
- Bud Dupree, 23rd
Los Angeles has multiple opponents left on their schedule who possess good rushing attackings including the Philadelphia Eagles as well as cold weather games against Kansas City and Denver. The Chargers may look for ways to solidify their run defense at the trade deadline to become an even tougher opponent to find success against.
