Chiefs drama overshadowed serious Chargers rookie breakouts

It wouldn’t be an AFC West cash between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs without some drama.

And it might not be more dramatic than this.

The Chargers just eliminated the Chiefs from the playoffs. In the process, Patrick Mahomes went down with a torn ACL very late in the game. Tony Jefferson was ejected and caused some chaos, too, and the Chargers have been accused of being dirty by fans, so there’s that.

But all the drama shouldn’t overshadow something really important for the Chargers: The next generation is here and ready to win.

Chargers rookies arrive just in time for playoffs

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II (86) talks with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) following a Chargers victory at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

With Quentin Johnston a late scratch against the Chiefs, fifth-round pick KeAndre Lambert-Smith swooped in and made some big plays.

A fan favorite as a breakout candidate, KLS had some serious impact as a kick returner, then caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert.

"I had a post route, tried to get in the corner's blind spot, got on his toes, made the stick and tried to make myself available for Justin," Lambert-Smith said, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "He gave me a great ball and I knew I had to make a play."

And how about second-round rookie Tre’ Harris? He caught three of his five targets on the day to finish second on the Chargers in receiving with 49 yards.

"I think the drive right before half was huge just to get us back in the game," Herbert said. "For us to put the drive together and some big plays by Dre and Tre', it's good to see from those guys.

Tops on the Chargers in receiving, though? How about fifth-round breakout tight end Oronde Gadsden? He caught four passes for 61 yards on the day, bringing him to an impressive 602 yards and two scores over 12 games where he wasn’t really the No. 1 for a big chunk of them.

This is exactly what the Chargers need going into playoffs, an instant impact from younger players that also offers a major hint of things to come from those key spots in 2026 and beyond.

