No, Chargers Don’t Need to Waste Time on Odell Beckham Jr. After Giants Cut

The questions around the Los Angeles Chargers are inevitable: Will they add another wide receiver to help out Justin Herbert?

Timely, then, is the New York Giants cutting ties in a high-profile manner with Odell Beckham Jr., ending the reunion over there.

The Chargers very obviously need help at wideout. More to the point, they need guys who can create separation and with good speed to match the offense Mike McDaniel wants to run.

So, the question, then, becomes whether Beckham is a speedy player who can help out in a pinch, or if he’s just a big name who fizzled out with his team over the course of the season’s first month.

The verdict isn't that hard to figure out, though.

Chargers adding Odell Beckham doesn’t make sense

Odell Beckham Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No dice on this one. Beckham was a fun comeback story for the Giants, but he played in three games and saw one target over just 19 snaps. He wound up cut when the Giants needed to add Braxton Berrios for special teams, then chose Charlie Joines over him, too.

Unless there’s a magical phone conversation between Jim and John Harbaugh, forget it.

Still, the point stands: The Chargers need some help. Rookie wideout Brenen Thompson is hurt. Borderline first-round bust Quentin Johnston is still making critical mistakes in key moments. Tre Harris’ upside is unrealized, but he doesn’t appear to have the speed for a McDaniel system, perhaps. And this leaves defenses able to blanket Ladd McConkey, because deep shots to the 5’8” Derius Davis aren’t exactly scaring anyone.

Even the Chargers’ wideouts on the practice squad are just, well, fine. Theo Wease Jr. and Gary Jennings probably aren’t scaring opponents either. Don’t forget KeAndre Lambert-Smith is on injured reserve.

Speaking of injuries, tight ends David Njoku and Charlie Kolar are out hurt, too. That leaves Oronde Gadsden, but his gradual demotion down the depth chart under McDaniel is, in a word, concerning.

So no, Beckham probably isn’t the answer at 33 years old, but he’s a pretty good example of what the Chargers should be looking for at this point. A free agent, trade candidate or even practice squad signing could boost depth, if not provide a threat on the field over time.

Granted, Chargers faithful would have preferred to not be in this situation in the first place. But a decent-looking offseason for the offense has had something go awry in the process and they should be looking at every option as it becomes available, just in case.

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