What We Learned About the Chargers Offensive Line in the Preseason Opener

The Los Angeles Chargers and their overhauled offensive line took on the Houston Texans in the preseason opener. The Chargers offensive line as a whole, has significantly more depth heading into the preseason this year.

The Chargers sent out all three of the players battling for the starting left guard spot together for the first two offensive series of the game. A side-by-side comparison could be made with Branson Taylor at left guard, Jake Slaughter at center and Kayode Awosika at right guard.

The personnel along the offensive line featured many changes but the offensive line play was consistent throughout the game. Let's dive into several standout performances, the battle for left guard and overall notes.

The battle for the starting left guard job

The main three players battling for the left guard job played together for the first two offensive series. Jake Slaughter started at center before shifting over to left guard for the majority of the game.

Kayode Awosika

Veteran Kayode Awosika was the first of the three players battling for the starting left guard job to sub out of the game. His early exit may be telling in and of itself. In the first two series, Awosika clearly is the most well-rounded of the three.

Awosika accurately tracked down defenders at the second level and engaged them under control. He showed multiple examples of well-executed reach and seal blocks and displayed the steady performance that comes with an experienced blocker.

Jake Slaughter

Jake Slaughter had a solid debut. He utilized his physical strengths and his high football IQ. Slaughter fired off the ball with impressive speed and is very reminiscent of Cole Strange last season with the Miami Dolphins.

As with any rookie, Slaughter has some rough edges to smooth out. His explosiveness off the ball was unmatched but at times he missed his targets at the second level, nothing out of the ordinary for a rookie making his debut.

Slaughter's high football IQ was on full display picking up twists and stunts as he used his lateral quickness to cutoff loopers. Two of his biggest questions from his college film did show up against the Texans. Firstly, he ended up on the ground on multiple occasions, something that was evident in his college film as well. Secondly, he struggles to drive defensive linemen off their spot at guard and this was evident as the offense neared the goal line.

Overall, Slaughter did appear well adjusted and showed he belonged.

Branson Taylor

Branson Taylor is the most physically imposing of the three players competing for the left guard job and it is very apparent on film. He is a big and physical presence on the line. He may not have the lateral mobility at the second level but he gets the job done and clears space as a run blocker,

Taylor's size, length and strength all showed up in the passing game as well. He displayed a strong anchor both at guard and tackle.

The Chargers coaching staff has voiced that they would like to name a starter sometime around the second preseason game in the upcoming week. The Chargers and San Francisco 49ers will participate in a joint practice on Tuesday before facing off on Thursday in the second preseason game. The joint practice may be the final chance to sway opinions but Kayode Awosika may be holding onto the lead.

Standout performances

Travis Burke

The Chargers were devastated at the tackle position in 2025. LA drafted Travis Burke out of Memphis with their second pick in the fourth round. Burke was supposed to be a raw project but performed at a much higher level against the Texans.

Burke is routinely spotted after practice working with both offensive and defensive veterans such as Rashawn Slater and Khalil Mack to improve. He is off to a great start with the Chargers.

Jacob Spomer

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Jacob Spomer (60) in action during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Undrafted free agent Jacob Spomer was a standout offensive lineman at Fresno State. His size limits his scheme versatility but he is a perfect fit for Mike McDaniel's offense. That was evident when he took the field for most of the game after replacing Jake Slaughter at center and quickly established himself on the line.

Spomer is quick off the ball and plays with good leverage and awareness. Spomer will have a tough time cracking the 53-man roster but at this point is trending a lock for the practice squad unless he gets claimed off of waivers. After several years of uncertainty at the center position, the Chargers appear to now have three capable players.

Overall notes

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Alex Harkey (73) in action during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chargers fans are familiar with offensive line communication issues. At no point in the game against the Texans did any offensive line combination appear to be out of sync. Players like rookies Alex Harkey and Logan Taylor have benefitted from the same amount of snaps as other players in camp but when they took the field, the transition appeared seamless.

For the overall operation to continue, regardless of who was on the line, was a breath of fresh air for the Chargers after watching communication errors put Justin Herbert constantly in harm's way in 2025. The 2026 Chargers appear to have dramatically improved the depth of their offensive line and are benefiting from great coaching that is showing up in their prepared performance across the board.

It may have been just one preseason game but it is exciting to know that the main starters have yet to take the field with much more to come. The coaching points that have been stressed throughout OTAs and camp, including firing off the ball and getting to the line of scrimmage quickly, appear to have taken root and the entire unit has bought in