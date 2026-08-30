Chargers Preseason Snap Counts: Who Played the Most

The Los Angeles Chargers preseason came to an end Thursday night against their LA neighbor Rams. Preseason play can be a narrow and inaccurate snapshot of the team. The playbooks are simple during preseason with the expanded rosters and limited snaps to go around.

Throughout training camp, the Chargers would structure their practices for a certain goal. Most recently following a few rough practice from the offensive line, practices were structured with a focus on the run game and one-on-one drills for the offensive and defensive lines.

While preseason snap counts may not be indicative of much for the long term, which players are given extra reps to develop and which groups are sent out for an extra series or two helps shine a light on certain roster position group battles. Let's take a look at who had the most snaps of the preseason and what conclusions can be drawn.

Offensive snaps

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Logan Taylor (65) before a snap during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is not much of a surprise with the offseason focus of rebuilding and flipping over most of the offensive line roster, that the top five preseason snaps earners on the offensive side of the ball are all offensive lineman. The top five offensive players in snaps played are the following:

Logan Taylor Jacob Spomer Travis Burke Trevor Penning Alex Harkey

Travis Burke and Jacob Spomer were afforded the opportunities to get snaps, show that they belonged. Both of their snap counts went down by the third preseason game. Meanwhile, the battle for the backend of the offensive line room was clearly a priority. Logan Taylor and Alex Harkey are rookie sixth round picks trying to gain experience and prove they belong. Penning on the other hand fell back in the left guard competition and was fighting for a role.

Defensive Snaps

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Braden Smith (71) attempts to block Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Garmon Randolph (97) during the game at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other side of the ball there were two clear position groups where young players were getting a chance to prove themselves, be evaluated and potentially earn a role. The cornerbacks and edge rushers all had similar totals on the field. The top six defensive players in snaps played are the following:

Avery Smith Garmon Randolph Andre Carter II Rodney Shelley Nick Barrett Nadame Tucker

Avery Smith had the most defensive snaps by a wide margin throughout the preseason. The Chargers clearly wanted a detailed look at him on the field. Nick Barretta fifth-round rookie, ended up fifth in defensive snaps with the clear chance to develop and gain experience before heading to the regular season.

Every other defender on the list were given the opportunity to build their resumes and make a case for a roster spot or even the practice squad.

The preseason snap counts revealed a focus from the Chargers to find and develop offensive lineman as well as cornerbacks and defensive lineman. Each other position groups with the highest snap totals are all the areas that had a potential roster spot available.