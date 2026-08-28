Los Angeles Chargers Final Roster Risers and Fallers Versus the Rams

The final game of the preseason is officially over, and now the Los Angeles Chargers will have some tough decisions ahead. Jim Harbaugh and company had one last chance to evaluate players before roster cuts.

This was also the last dance for players on the bubble, who are trying to create some legit noise. There are many position battles that could change in an instantwith one good performance.

While some players made a strong case for an opportunity to be on the team, others saw their standing take a hit. With that being said, here are the Chargers risers and fallers after the third and final matchup before the regular season.

Riser: Gregory Desrosiers

Wow, this guy really stepped it up tonight. Gregory Desrosiers made a major statement for the Chargers tonight. He finished with nine carries for 118 yards and a touchdown, averaging more than 13 yards per carry. With a long run of 34 yards, Desrosiers showed his ability to break off big plays and consistently make the most of every opportunity he was given. The young back had one of the best performances of the preseason by far.

In a crowded running back room, Desrosiers did exactly what a player fighting for a spot needs to do, he stood out. Nine carries were all he needed to make a huge impact, and finishing with over 100 yards and a touchdown is the kind of performance that is hard to ignore. This is what you expect from a guy who believes he belongs on the team, having a stellar night to cap off the preseason.

Greg Desrosiers Jr. takes off for a 34-yard TD 🏃



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/dSg5AkZ1h0 — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2026

Faller: Nadame Tucker

Nadame Tucker was another player who didn’t do enough to truly separate himself tonight. With how crowded the competition is, every opportunity matters, and Tucker needed to make more of an impact when he was on the field. He didn’t necessarily have a bad performance, but there just wasn’t enough that stood out. He was a clear standout in camp, and will continue to improve.

Being average can sometimes hurt just as much as making a mistake. Tucker needed to give the Bolts a reason to notice him over the other athletes competing for the same opportunities, he simply didn’t do enough to make that happen. Tucker could be a legit weapon for defense in the future, he just needs to show it when he can.

Riser: Marlowe Wax

Marlowe Wax finished with six tackles, and he continued to make his presence felt around the football throughout the game. In a linebacker room with plenty of competition, Wax gave the Chargers another strong performance and showed why he deserves to keep getting noticed.

Wax didn’t need a huge stat line full of flashy plays to help himself tonight. His six tackles showed that he was consistently around the action and doing his job when opportunities came his way. In a game where players are fighting to make their final impression, Wax did enough to help his case and should come out of tonight feeling good about his performance.

Faller: Kendall Williamson

Kendall Williamson was more of a follower than a leader for the game against the Rams. With the room being as packed as it is, he needed to do something that made him stand out. However, that just didn’t happen. He was around the action, but he never really had that moment that made you say he was separating himself from everyone else.

It’s not that Williamson had a terrible night by any means, but when there are so many players competing for spots, simply being solid isn’t always enough unfortunately. He needed to make more of an impact and give himself a reason to stand out in such a crowded group. He's a talented safety, who belongs at least on the practice squad for future opportunities.

Riser: Rodney Shelley

The undrafted cornerback finished with five tackles and also had a key pass breakup on a deep throw, showing up when the ball came his way. Even with an unnecessary roughness penalty later in the game, Shelley made enough plays to make his presence felt.

In a crowded competition for roster spots, Shelley did a good job making the most of his opportunities. The five tackles showed he was around the football, while the pass breakup proved he could make a play in coverage as well. With cutdown decisions coming up, Shelley’s performance tonight was the type of showing that can help a player’s case.

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh shouts out UDFA CBs Rodney Shelley and Avery Smith’s progress in camp so far:

“You can really see the progress with those young corners.” — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) August 4, 2026

Faller: Dalevon Campbell

The wide receiver was having himself a nice training camp, showing his hands in almost everyday of training camp.

However, Campbell sustained an injury in the game, which almost cements his fate on the team. The crowded room does not help his odds. On top of that he has to fcous oin revory now, which is an uphill battle. The only reason he is on the fallers list, is because of what occured during the game.

Chargers WR Dalevon Campbell is down after appearing to suffer a non-contact injury.



Trainers are out looking at him now. pic.twitter.com/1R0bdRwyh3 — Aggregate (@AggregateSports) August 28, 2026