4 Chargers Players Who Have Most to Prove Against Rams Before Final Cuts

The preseason finale is among us, and for some players this game carries a lot of significance: This is their last chance to show the coaching staff what they've got, in hopes of making the Los Angeles Chargers' 53-man roster

While some spots on the roster are already locked in, others still have plenty at stake going into Thursday's matchup. For these five players, having a great performance will speak volumes as we approach roster cuts.

Trey Lance

The quarterback battle is probably the closest position competition the Chargers currently have. As Lance and Uiagalelei are competing for the backup role behind Justin Herbert. Even Jim Harbaugh commented on the situation, emphasizing how close it truly is.

"I think it's tight," Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said last week, according to

Omar Navarro on Chargers.com. "I don't have a definitive status on it right now."

This game can elevate Lance's stock and put him in a good spot heading into the season. Putting up big numbers, hypothetically, could win him the job, but that's easier said than done.

Chargers QB Trey Lance on OC Mike McDaniel: "I'm talking to him a lot more than I was in San Francisco. He hasn't changed a bit, same energy."



Lance mentions Kyle Shanahan being the play caller when they overlapped in San Francisco vs. McDaniel being the play caller here. pic.twitter.com/1suruXbFLI — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) August 25, 2026

Kyle Kennard

The former Gamecock has already put together a strong preseason, but that doesn’t mean his work is finished.

The Bolts have a crowded room along the edge, with plenty of competition for snaps and roster spots. Kennard has shown flashes of what he can bring, but another strong performance against the Rams would give him an opportunity to prove that his preseason success is more than just a small sample size. For Kennard this game is about continuing to separate himself from the competition, which is a huge task to be fair. A standout performance against the Rams could make it much harder for the Chargers to overlook him when deciding how the rotation shakes out.

Avery Smith

Avery Smith needs to have a strong game against the Rams, especially with the Chargers looking to make a statement. This is the kind of matchup where a big performance can build confidence. Whether it’s making plays on the ball, or coming through in key situations, Smith has an opportunity to show that he can be a difference-maker when the Chargers need him most.

The Rams will bring a tough challenge, so Smith can’t afford to disappear for stretches of the game. A productive performance could give the Chargers another reliable weapon. If Smith can step up and make a few big plays, it could go a long way toward a potential roster spot.

Smith is surrounded by talent, with many solidified starters at the cornerback position. So having a big game should be at the top of the to-do list.

Jaret Patterson

Jaret Patterson has a big opportunity against the Rams as he looks to prove he deserves a bigger role in a crowded Chargers backfield. With other running backs competing for carries and roster spots, Patterson needs to make the most of every opportunity he gets. Running with confidence and showing he can be reliable in the passing game could help him separate himself from the rest of the room.

This game is less about putting up huge numbers and more about showing the Chargers coaching staff what Patterson can bring to the offense. With competition around him, a strong performance against the Rams could strengthen his case for meaningful snaps once the regular season begins.

If Patterson can consistently make plays and take advantage of his opportunities, he could leave the game having made a strong statement about why he deserves a place in the Chargers plans.

Jaret Patterson scores his first rushing touchdown since 2021. Great moment for him. 🙌



pic.twitter.com/tmTlDC79ZF — ًBoltUpYo (@BoltUpYo) December 1, 2025