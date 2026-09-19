3 Matchups That Will Decide Chargers' Week 2 Game Against Las Vegas Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers will be facing off against their division rival Las Vegas Raiders Sunday. The Chargers will be dealing with several injuries heading into this matchup and the special teams blunders from last week will need to be corrected.

Let's dive into three critical matchups that will be critical in this early season AFC West showdown.

Chargers defensive tackles vs Tyler Linderbaum

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart (90) reacts after a tackle for a loss against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Las Vegas Raiders ran the ball very well against the Miami Dolphins in week one. This offseason, the Raiders paid a record-setting contract to free agent center Tyler Linderbaum for him to come in and anchor the offensive line as the unit is rebuilt and retooled.

Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart has become the leader of the interior of the defense and routinely is wrecking rushing lanes and providing an emotional boost. As the Raiders try to establish the run, Linderbaum and Tart will likely lock horns on multiple plays but control of the middle of the line will be critical. Veteran Dalvin Tomlinson and second year defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell helped anchor a tough run defense in week one and will be called upon again against the Raiders.

Chargers linebackers vs Ashton Jeanty

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) celebrates an interception during the first quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty started the season with over 100 yards rushing and another 45 receiving. Jeanty finished week one with 3.43 yards after contact per attempt. It's fair to say, the Raiders offense runs through Jeanty without Brock Bowers on the field.

Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley will the linebacker room as they face off with Jeanty in both the run and the pass game. If the Chargers are going to slow down the Raiders rushing attack, Henley, Del'Shawn Phillips, Troy Dye and potentially Marlowe Wax will need to meet Jeanty at the line of scrimmage and watch out for him leaking out on play-action passing plays.

Jeanty will also run actual routes out of the backfield and Kirk Cousins is not afraid to throw the ball over the middle of field. Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals attacked the middle of the field in week one and it is fair to assume that Cousins and the Raiders will attempt the same.

Ashton Jeanty is in for 6 🔥pic.twitter.com/NpNFasQulg — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 13, 2026

Quentin Johnston vs Raiders cornerbacks

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs onto the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Chargers will likely face the Raiders without wide receiver Ladd McConkey or at the very least, a limited McConkey due to a nasty rib injury suffered in week one. Quentin Johnston is the next man up in the wide receiver room and has had a history of solid games against Las Vegas.

The Raiders will be down a starting cornerback facing the Chargers with Darian Porter being ruled out on the final injury report with a foot injury from week one. Johnston will also be needed as a perimeter blocker to aid in the wide zone rushing attack to give Omarion Hampton lanes to run through. Johnston has been the number one receiver against the Raiders before, he will need to step up this week and provide a target for Justin Herbert.