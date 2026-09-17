Chargers Drop Star-Studded Week 2 Injury Report Amid Emergency Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers took every approach to try to make it to the season healthy. They were successful for the most part with the exception of losing starting center Tyler Biadasz to a season-ending knee injury during the second week of the preseason. They were dealing with a handful of injuries heading into their opening week matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals came into Inglewood and beat up the Chargers on their home field and left them battered and bruised. The Chargers dropped their week two injury report and it tells a completely different tale compared to the week prior.

The good news is that nearly everyone who was on the injury report in week one made it through the game and are now off the report. It was a foregone conclusion that wide receiver Ladd McConkey would be on the injury report after he took a massive hit over the middle from Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson and was knocked out of the game. But there are several other stars and starters working through something as head coach Jim Harbaugh would say.

wednesday's injury report for week 2 vs LV pic.twitter.com/1Te9PMgw5l — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 16, 2026

One name that is not on the injury report but is a big factor heading into week two is wide receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith, who was placed on injured reserve with a bad hamstring injury. The Chargers have already made a flurry of roster moves to address the wide receiver room with Derius Davis also on the injury report.

The Chargers signed Gary Jennings to the active roster from the practice squad and signed journeyman wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the practice squad. The Chargers could be facing the Las Vegas Raiders without three of their six wide receivers.

Cornerback Deane Leonard returned in a limited fashion to practice. Cornerback Rodney Shelley filled in admirably as a gunner against the Cardinals. If Leonard is unable to go for the second week in a row, the Chargers may need to call up cornerback Nikko Reed or running back Greg Desrosiers to handle the other gunner duties with Keandre Lambert-Smith on IR.

One of the more concerning developments is that two of the three starting defensive tackles are on the report with Teair Tart listed as a did not participate in practice due to an ankle injury and Dalvin Tomlinson being limited with a hamstring injury. The Raiders will deploy a balanced offensive attack with skilled running back Ashton Jeanty. The Chargers need their defensive line to bring their best to help slow him down.

The Chargers dropped their first game of the season but now enter a brutal eight-game stretch starting with their division rivals from Las Vegas. The loss to the Cardinals was ugly and had Jim Harbaugh expressing regret for how he handled the offseason program and preseason snaps. Whatever the fix is, Los Angeles needs to dial it in against the Raiders.