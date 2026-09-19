3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Chargers Week 2 Matchup Against the Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers will host their division rivals Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday September 20th in an early season AFC West showdown. The Chargers are coming off a rough loss to the Arizona Cardinals and are focusing on correcting mistakes heading into a tough schedule ahead.

The loss to the Cardinals created more questions than answers. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh publicly expressed regret for how the preseason was handled and said that the week one loss featured preseason-type mistakes.

Los Angeles will also likely be forced to try to right the ship without their star wide receiver Ladd McConkey who exited week one after taking a massive hit over the middle and immediately reached for his ribs. With the questions from week one and injuries already stacked, let's dive into the storylines I am focusing on for the matchup with the Raiders.

Who steps up on offense?

The Chargers offense was effective and explosive for the first few drives with Ladd McConkey on the field. The offense came to a screeching halt once he left the game.

Running back Omarion Hampton was running well and had an awesome touchdown run from the eight-yard line but seemed to lose confidence after losing a costly fumble. If McConkey is unable to go or even if he is, his production will be limited, who will the offense turn to?

The Chargers will likely lean heavily into the run game with Hampton and rely on the run game to attack and open up the play action game. The Raiders linebackers are aggressive but not known for coverage, setting up play action will be important and testing rookie free safety Treydan Stukes with Quentin Johnston or Brenen Thompson deep should absolutely be an option.

The tight ends also figure to be heavily used and 22 personnel with two tight ends on the field may be used at a higher frequency in this matchup.

Changes to kick return

The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the best week one kick return units in the NFL. The Chargers on the other hand were one of the worst. Los Angeles' blocking units struggled to maintain blocks and let free rushers through the line to get easy cracks at the returners.

Special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken addressed the issue at a Thursday press conference and mentioned putting players in the best matchups and best positions on the return unit after several players whiffed on multiple returns.

The Chargers average starting field position against the Cardinals when they returned the kick was only the 20-yard line. The kick return unit set the offense back 15 yards every time they returned a kick. The Chargers will look to get back on track overall this week and the return unit is a big place to start.

Soft coverage

The Chargers defense yielded an unrelenting amount of first downs to Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals offense in week one. Kirk Cousins has a similar play style and will chew up underneath zone coverage. However, Cousins' arm strength is dwindling as his career advances but his experience and football IQ allows him to fit throws into tight spacing.

Will Chris O'Leary tighten up the coverage and bring everyone closer to the line of scrimmage to help stop Ashton Jeanty and the Raiders rushing attack. After struggling to get stops in week one, how will the Chargers defense respond?