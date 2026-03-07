Chargers Replace Zion Johnson, Mekhi Becton With Alabama Star In Mock Draft

Once again, the Los Angeles Chargers will place their main focus on improving the offensive line this offseason. Last year's attempt by inking Mekhi Becton to a two year, $20 million deal ultimately failed, as the former first-rounder was released ahead of free agency next week.

The entire Chargers' interior offensive line was an issue in 2025. Whether it was injuries or poor play, pressure constantly came up the middle. Center Bradley Bozeman was the main culprit, but he announced his retirement, so the Chargers will have to look for an upgrade regardless. Becton's eventual release will create a hole at right guard, while there's also a possibility Zion Johnson could leave in free agency.

With the Chargers having to potentially replace all of their interior protectors, they may have to select an offensive lineman in the first round next month. Jordan Reid had the Bolts do exactly that in his recent mock draft.

Chargers select Kadyn Proctor in ESPN mock draft

Kadyn Proctor | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This all depends on what happens in free agency, as the Chargers have well over $90 million to work with in cap space. Regardless, they're likely not going to find three new starters on the market alone. This is where the draft comes in, with Reid having the Chargers select Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor, who projects as a guard at the next level.

"The Chargers' interior offensive line struggled last season and could look a lot different, with guard Zion Johnson a free agent and Mekhi Becton a potential cap casualty after an injury-riddled season," Reid wrote. "There was a true 50-50 split among scouts at the combine on the 6-foot-7, 352-pound Proctor, with some thinking he was a first-rounder and others seeing him as a Day 2 prospect. There is also debate on his position, with Proctor playing tackle in college but able to kick inside to guard. But even if he's at guard in the pros, he would provide the Chargers with insurance at tackle after they lost Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater to season-ending injuries in 2025."

Whether people believe he's a first round or day 2 pick is irrelevant as long as the Chargers deem him worthy. If he does kick inside to guard immediately, he'd be a massive force along the interior to protect Justin Herbert and spark the running game.

This could be a reality come April.