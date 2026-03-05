Chargers 2026 Salary Cap Tracker: How Much Room Do They Have for Free Agency?

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz has been busy the last few days clearing out some salary-cap room. It’s safe to say that Jim Harbaugh’s team has put themselves in great position to be an active player in free agency, which begins on March 11.

Via Over the Cap, the Chargers now have a smidge over $99 million in available cap space. As of this writing, that’s tops in the league. What’s fascinating is that the next three organizations with the most cap room—the Tennessee Titans ($93.8 million), Las Vegas Raiders ($88.1 million), and New York Jets ($74.3 million)—each won only three games each in 2025. Meanwhile, Harbaugh’s club finished 11-6 and reached the playoffs for the second straight year.

So how did the Chargers get to that current number? Much of that comes from the recent parting of ways of three players have opened up a combined $14.58 million for the club.

we've released TE Will Dissly, G Mekhi Becton, and waived T Savion Washington pic.twitter.com/pFillkS2Ht — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) March 4, 2026

According to Jason Garcia of Heavy.com, the team saved $9.7 million by cutting ties with Becton, $4 million with the release of Dissly, and $880,000 by waving Washington. Meanwhile, the Bolts have 21 potential unrestricted free agents to make decisions on.

May 27, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) during organized team activities at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Chargers Free Agents

WR Keenan Allen

TE Tyler Conklin

DT Da'Shawn Hand

LS Josh Harris

RB Najee Harris

T Bobby Hart

RB Hassan Haskins

C Andre James

S Tony Jefferson

G Zion Johnson

QB Trey Lance

CB Deane Leonard

Edge Khalil Mack

DT Otito Ogbonnia

Edge Odafe Oweh

OL Trevor Penning

LB Denzel Perryman

ILB Del’Shawn Phillips

T Trey Pipkins III

OL Jamaree Salyer

CB Benjamin St-Juste

Hortiz and the organization now have some major money to spend on fixing an offensive line that was ranked 30th in the league by Pro Football Focus in 2025. They could make a major play for three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens) or pivot Connor McGovern (Bills) now that Bradley Bozeman has retired.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) tackle New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) as he throws a pass during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Mack, Oweh, and St. Juste are the most intriguing names on the list for new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary. And will veteran wideout Keenan Allen return in 2026? Meanwhile, here's a look at the team's dead money in regards to the cap.

Los Angeles Chargers dead money on salary cap

G Mekhi Becton ($2.5 million)

TE Will Dissly ($1.5 million)

C Bradley Bozeman ($1.060 million)

T Branson Taylor ($168,903)

RB Kimani Vidal ($103,718)

Total: $5.55 million

