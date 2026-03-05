Chargers 2026 Salary Cap Tracker: How Much Room Do They Have for Free Agency?
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz has been busy the last few days clearing out some salary-cap room. It’s safe to say that Jim Harbaugh’s team has put themselves in great position to be an active player in free agency, which begins on March 11.
Via Over the Cap, the Chargers now have a smidge over $99 million in available cap space. As of this writing, that’s tops in the league. What’s fascinating is that the next three organizations with the most cap room—the Tennessee Titans ($93.8 million), Las Vegas Raiders ($88.1 million), and New York Jets ($74.3 million)—each won only three games each in 2025. Meanwhile, Harbaugh’s club finished 11-6 and reached the playoffs for the second straight year.
So how did the Chargers get to that current number? Much of that comes from the recent parting of ways of three players have opened up a combined $14.58 million for the club.
According to Jason Garcia of Heavy.com, the team saved $9.7 million by cutting ties with Becton, $4 million with the release of Dissly, and $880,000 by waving Washington. Meanwhile, the Bolts have 21 potential unrestricted free agents to make decisions on.
Los Angeles Chargers Free Agents
- WR Keenan Allen
- TE Tyler Conklin
- DT Da'Shawn Hand
- LS Josh Harris
- RB Najee Harris
- T Bobby Hart
- RB Hassan Haskins
- C Andre James
- S Tony Jefferson
- G Zion Johnson
- QB Trey Lance
- CB Deane Leonard
- Edge Khalil Mack
- DT Otito Ogbonnia
- Edge Odafe Oweh
- OL Trevor Penning
- LB Denzel Perryman
- ILB Del’Shawn Phillips
- T Trey Pipkins III
- OL Jamaree Salyer
- CB Benjamin St-Juste
Hortiz and the organization now have some major money to spend on fixing an offensive line that was ranked 30th in the league by Pro Football Focus in 2025. They could make a major play for three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens) or pivot Connor McGovern (Bills) now that Bradley Bozeman has retired.
Meanwhile, Mack, Oweh, and St. Juste are the most intriguing names on the list for new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary. And will veteran wideout Keenan Allen return in 2026? Meanwhile, here's a look at the team's dead money in regards to the cap.
Los Angeles Chargers dead money on salary cap
G Mekhi Becton ($2.5 million)
TE Will Dissly ($1.5 million)
C Bradley Bozeman ($1.060 million)
T Branson Taylor ($168,903)
RB Kimani Vidal ($103,718)
Total: $5.55 million
