Chargers sign former highly drafted offensive lineman ahead of NFL playoffs

The Los Angeles Chargers are officially set to face the New England Patriots in the first round of the NFL playoffs, coming off their loss to the Denver Broncos.

Before their loss to the Broncos, it was announced that a fellow AFC contender released their former offensive lineman, giving Chargers fans hope that they will sign him to be intriguing depth going into the playoffs or into 2026, considering the player's draft status, athletic pedigree and how poor their offensive line has been.

RELATED: Chargers open as surprisingly small underdogs at 14-win Patriots in Wild Card game

Chargers sign Ben Cleveland, a former Ravens third-round pick

Ben Cleveland was drafted in the third round in 2021, with scouts describing his athletic tools and frame as "[a] Massive human with well-distributed mass.

..Big, powerful and well-proportioned." Cleveland is 6'6 with a 350lb frame, with some outlets having him listed as big as 370.

While these big and tall interior offensive linemen have not worked very well for the Chargers in the past; think Mekhi Becton, Cleveland has at least shown some promise when he is on the field.

The issue is that the former Georgia lineman does not see the field very often.

Cleveland has dealt with some issues off the field and missed some time from a combination of suspensions, off-the-field issues and minor injuries, leading the Baltimore Ravens to cut him after drafting him just a few years ago. He has signed with the Chargers on their practice squad, with the Bolts cutting Marcus Maye from the active roster in the same report. These are likely two different moves, with no correspondence to one another.

#Chargers signed G Ben Cleveland to the practice squad and waived S Marcus Maye. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) January 5, 2026

RELATED: Chargers Week 18 incentive tracker: Who made extra money vs Broncos

While with the Ravens, Cleveland played 688 snaps, playing two snaps at each OT spot, 639 combined at both left and right guard, ten snaps at center and even 35 snaps as an extra offensive lineman in certain packages. Cleveland has ranked above a 50.0 PFF run blocking grade in all his seasons, with an average of a 62.5 pass blocking grade throughout all of his Ravens tenure.

Ben Cleveland (#66) pulling on Derek Barnett (#96) 👀 pic.twitter.com/Tk1A5fWXWz — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) August 14, 2023

This would be an upgrade, on paper, than what the Chargers have been dealing with on the interior offensive line, but the question is, how much of a difference he will make with only a week or two of preparation ahead of the Chargers' most crucial game of the year? Is he just a guy who is signed to likely return in 2026 to give the Chargers a real competitor in their interior offensive line room? Was he signed as insurance with not much else in mind?

