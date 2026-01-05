Trey Lance just made it easier for Chargers to re-sign him

Perhaps one of the the most surprising roster decisions ahead of Week 1 for the Los Angeles Chargers was Trey Lance winning the backup quarterback job. Taylor Heinicke was Justin Herbert's backup in 2024, with any believing him to remain in the same role for 2025.

It wouldn't come without competition, as the Bolts elected to sign Lance to a one year, $2 million deal. Lance was the backup to Dak Prescott the previous season with one start under his belt for Dallas, so it was definitely a true competition heading into training camp.

Sure enough, Lance, the former 2021 first-round pick, would beat out Heinicke for the job after a solid preseason. Fast forward 18 weeks later, Lance was announced the starter against the Denver Broncos, as the Chargers elected to rest some starters for the regular season finale.

After the Chargers put up just three points in their final regular season game, it may now become easier for them to re-sign Lance in the offseason.

Trey Lance's Week 18 performance should make it easier for Chargers to re-sign him

Expectations weren't going to be high regardless for Lance and the Chargers heading into this one. The Broncos didn't rest starters, as with a win they'd lock up the AFC's top seed. So, Lance had to go against the stout Denver defense with quite a few starters missing, along with the horrible offensive line Herbert has dealt with all year.

Lance went 20/44 for 134 yards and an interception, while also being the team's leading rusher with 69 yards on the ground.

Definitely wasn't an all-out performance from Lance, but the Chargers should be glad about that. Look at how Malik Willis of the Packers performed in a relief role for Jordan Love. Willis tossed three touchdowns and 422 yards in four appearances (two starts). Green Bay will now likely lose Willis to another team that views him as a starter.

Lance won't be viewed as such. The Chargers should be able to retain him on another one year deal.

