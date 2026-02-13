Chargers Worst-Case Scenario Around Justin Herbert Should Terrify Fans

The Los Angeles Chargers had a clear issue during the 2025 season: the offensive line. Bad luck hit them before the regular season even began, when Rashawn Slater went down with a torn patellar tendon. Joe Alt then appeared in six games before a season-ending ankle injury.

With their bookend tackles gone, it made things for the Chargers' offense extremely difficult. It wasn't even just that, as the interior didn't help whatsoever. Constant starting-five changes didn't matter, as the unit performed poorly all season. Bradley Bozeman was the team's center once again, proving to be one of the league's worst centers.

Mekhi Becton was brought in last offseason to sure up the right side of the line. Becton seemingly turned his career around after winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, but alas he looked like a bust with the Chargers and might be cut soon.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report pointed out that if the Chargers don't fix their interior issues, it'll be an absolute nightmare.

RELATED: 2 Bills Players Chargers Should Target in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Chargers need to fix interior o-line immediately

Knox laid out the worst-case scenario for each NFL team this offseason. For the Chargers, it was regarding them not rebuilding the interior offensive line.

"The Los Angeles Chargers came close to winning the AFC West, despite the fact that Justin Herbert played much of the season hurt and behind a horrendous offensive line," Knox wrote. "Herbert was sacked 54 times during the regular season and another six times during L.A.'s wild-card loss to New England. The Chargers must upgrade their offensive interior if they hope to keep Herbert healthy and go deeper into the postseason. Free agents like center Tyler Linderbaum and guard Wyatt Teller should be on L.A.'s wish list. So should prospects like Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane."

Mekhi Becton | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

RELATED: Chargers Predicted to Sign Extremely Underrated Veteran Falcons Free Agent

The Chargers have the resources to spend big in free agency. With nearly $90 million in cap space, a Linderbaum signing would be easier to pull off compared to other teams. Linderbaum's projected to receive a deal worth around $18 million per year, which would put him near the top of the center market.

The Chargers have plenty of opportunities to rebuild the interior offensive line. This offseason shouldn't become a wasted opportunity.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers Steal Draft's 'Most Physical Offensive Player' in New Mock

Derwin James, Tuli Tuipulotu Contract Extensions Could Complicate Chargers' Offseason

Chargers Would Suffer Cruel Twist of Fate if This Free-Agency Prediction Came True

Full List of Chargers Coaching Staff Joining Jesse Minter in Baltimore