2025 Chargers Breakout Rookie Demoted To Third-String In Initial Depth Chart

On Sept. 8, 2026, the Los Angeles Chargers released their updated depth chart ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, answering some questions regarding where the lineup stands, but also opening up more questions regarding why the lineup stands the way it does.

The biggest takeaway from the depth chart is that 2025 fifth-round rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II was demoted to third-string. For a normal fifth-round selection, being third-string is not out of the ordinary, but Gadsden II was far from a regular rookie; he was electric in his first NFL season.

Gadsden II had 664 yards and three touchdowns, quickly becoming the Bolts' TE1 of the season, surpassing veterans Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin. With this spectacular rookie year, it was expected that Gadsden II would, at worst, have a 1B in the room while being the 1A due to his lack of blocking ability.

Offseason Additions Surpass Oronde Gadsden II on Initial Depth Chart

Charlie Kolar and David Njoku were both brought in during the offseason in hopes of bolstering this tight end room, teaching Gadsden II the ways of blocking and the nuances of playing the position. However, beyond the mentorship and expected roles in 12 and 13 personnel, it seems that they have simply passed up the former Day 3 rookie.

As mentioned, the lack of blocking ability seemed to really be the key to Gadsden II's demotion, but a somewhat lackluster offseason (according to reports, Gadsden II has not flashed much during camp) does not help. He only recorded 4 receptions for 45 yards on 6 targets during his three-game preseason outing for 2026.

Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel is a coach who has seemingly always valued speed and receiving ability from his TEs (think Mike Gesicki & Darren Waller), but that mindset may have changed with the Chargers under Jim Harbaugh. Gadsden II is arguably the worst blocker of the group, with Njoku being the only other TE who has an argument for worst blocker on the roster.

For Gadsden II's future, this second season will be crucial for him to make plays when he finds himself on the field, rising through the ranks once again, as he did during his rookie season in 2025. If anyone is going to scrape and claw to a starting spot, why not the same guy who did it as a rookie in a bad 2025 offense?

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter