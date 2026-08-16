Chargers Roster Spotlights: Andre Carter II, From First-Round Slam Dunk Prospect to Preseason Addition

Andre Carter II, born on June 2, 2000, in Murrieta, California, played his high school ball at a multitude of different high schools, playing at each of these in order: Vista Murrieta (CA), Ridge Point (TX), Westbury (TX), Cheshire Academy (CT). His last season at Cheshire Academy was a post-graduate year, which was necessary for Carter II, as his recruiting status ended up being zero stars, according to 247Sports.

This final year saw Carter II move his talents to the Army Program, where he redshirted his first season with the program, seeing playing time in year two. This season saw Carter II in a limited role, as he collected 14 tackles, a sack and an interception.

2021 was Carter II’s third year with the program, and this was a year of complete dominance for the once zero-star recruit. He tallied 47 tackles, 20.5 (!) tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks and an interception.

After a season like this, it was obvious to declare for the NFL Draft. Unfortunately for Carter II and his family, he would be unable to, as a bill enacted in 2019 disallows those in Military academies from declaring early without fulfilling certain duties. This is an extremely watered-down version of the situation; please read more on the NFL’s website .

With the poor circumstances for Carter II, he had no other choice but to go back for his senior season. This year saw Carter II’s numbers drop to a very mediocre 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He went from a first-round prospect to a possible undrafted prospect.

NFL scout Lance Zierlein, in full, described him as: “Long and rangy, Carter is currently best suited as a 3-4 rush linebacker on passing downs, but is likely to develop into an every-down player with additional growth both physically and technically. Carter needs to play with more skilled hands and inject a little more glass into his on-field diet in order to meet force with force when the run game comes downhill at him. His explosive get-off and natural bend/agility at the top of the rush are enough to create early opportunities for himself as a quarterback hunter. Carter might need a longer runway to meet his potential, but if does his pass-rush homework, he could take a substantial leap forward as an odd or even front edge rusher by Year 3.”

With a fifth-round billing, Carter II fell all the way to being undrafted, being picked up by the Minnesota Vikings after the 2023 NFL Draft.

After not making the Vikings' initial roster, he bounced around the league, finding some brief playing time for the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins.

Chargers Andre Carter II, EDGE Army

The Los Angeles Chargers, ahead of their first preseason game, decided to sign the former California kid, as they would rest the majority of their EDGE rushers and would need more bodies in the preseason.

2024* Season Stats (Did not play on an active roster in 2025)

3 Games



0.5 Sacks



1 Tackle



1 QB Hit



16 Defensive Snaps



7 Special Teams Snaps



Measurables

Contract Status

“Andre Carter II signed a 1 year, $1,145,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including an average annual salary of $1,145,000. In 2026, Carter II will earn a base salary of $1,145,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,145,000.” - Spotrac

Andre Carter II's 2026 Season Outlook

Andre Carter II finds himself in a tough spot as he was signed extremely late in the off-season “ramp-up” period. He has shown some flashes since his arrival, but he would need to be unstoppable over the next few weeks to make the final 53-man roster or practice squad. Positively, his elite tools could help him achieve this.

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