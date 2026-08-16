Chargers Roster Spotlights: Devin Grant, the Hulking Safety Who Once Led MAC in Interceptions

Devin Grant, born on June 22, 2004, played his high school ball in Queens for Holy Cross High School. He played both sides of the football, being a double-threat QB and defensive back. For his career, he had 1,542 yards and 17 touchdowns with ten interceptions, rushed for 1,235 yards and 13 touchdowns, and had 14 receptions for 254 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, he totaled 102 tackles with 11 going for a loss, 20 pass deflections, 15 interceptions, three blocked kicks, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns.

As a four-star recruit according to 247Sports, Grant decided to stay local and commit to the University of Buffalo, where he would spend his first two college seasons. During his freshman season in 2022, he appeared in eight games, collecting nine tackles.

Grant's sophomore season was a massive breakout year, earning 79 tackles (1.5 for loss), a conference-leading five interceptions (two of which were returned for TDs) and four pass deflections. After this success, Grant transferred away to Syracuse, likely looking to play against a higher level of competition.

With Syracuse, he instantly saw playing time in 2024, becoming much more of a downhill thumping safety, earning 56 tackles (eight [!] of which were for loss), an interception and two sacks. With one final year of eligibility left for Grant, he unfortunately saw a statistical step back, likely harming his draft status, as he had incredible size and statistics before his 2025 year.

Chargers Devin Grant, DB Syracuse

After going undrafted, the Los Angeles Chargers saw the huge safety prospect who led the MAC in interceptions as a true sophomore and decided to give him a shot for their 2026 season.

2025 Season Stats

10 Games

29 Tackles (3 of which were for loss)

1 Sack

3 Pass Deflections

1 Forced Fumble

Measurables

Devin Grant's Mockdraftable page is unavailable. His RAS card is below.

Devin Grant is a FS prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 7.60 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 316 out of 1311 FS from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/2PdDa8VYm9 pic.twitter.com/fhdwTVqQ1o — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 8, 2026

Contract Status

"Devin Grant signed a 3 year, $3,110,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $10,000 signing bonus, $10,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,036,667. In 2026, Grant will earn a base salary of $885,000 and a signing bonus of $10,000, while carrying a cap hit of $888,333 and a dead cap value of $10,000." - Spotrac

Devin Grant's 2026 Season Outlook

The Bolts' Safety room is in a logjam, with the top six guys all having a real opportunity to make the team and be a contributor. Unfortunately for Grant, he is not one of those first six, making it very difficult for his chances to crack the roster.

However, his elite size and production give him a real chance to intrigue the coaches in the preseason, finding a spot on another team's roster or coming back to Los Angeles on the practice squad.

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