Chargers Roster Spotlights: Myles Purchase, A Versatile DB With Preseason Flashes

Myles Purchase, born on November 26, 2002, in Denver, Colorado, played his high school ball at Cherry Creek High School, where he earned three-time all-state selection, Class 5A Colorado Player of the Year and MaxPreps Colorado Player of the Year in 2020. This allowed him to be rated a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.

Purchase committed to Iowa State, where he would see action in 13 games, getting his feet wet in the college football world. 2022 for Purchase was his big break, starting all 12 games at cornerback, recording 41 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 pass breakups and a forced fumble. 2023 was another year of success for the Colorado native, starting 12 games, recording 56 tackles, five of which were for loss, a sack and 15 pass breakups.

As a senior in 2024, it was all or nothing to see his NFL dreams come true. Purchase balled out, adding 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, an interception and seven pass deflections to his career totals. With experience and production, NFL scouts were naturally interested, but had concerns with his average speed and smaller height at 5'9.

Chargers Myles Purchase, DB Iowa State

Purchase saw his first NFL stint with the Los Angeles Chargers before the 2025 season, as he went undrafted after the 2025 NFL Draft. Purchase saw some flashes in the preseason and made the Bolts' practice squad to start the year.

He would later go to the New York Giants on the practice squad for a few months, even earning a futures contract with the team, but that did not last long, as they waived him, allowing for the Bolts to sign him to their 90-man roster in May of 2026.

2025 Season Stats *(Preseason)

4 Games

13 Tackles

1 Interception

1 Pass Deflection

Measurables

Mockdraftable page for Myles Purchase is unavailable. His RAS Card is below.

Myles Purchase is a CB prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 5.85 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1142 out of 2752 CB from 1987 to 2025.https://t.co/WAaodkNmbd pic.twitter.com/yoMdfHEsI0 — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 3, 2025

Contract Status

"Myles Purchase signed a 1 year, $885,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including an average annual salary of $885,000. In 2026, Purchase will earn a base salary of $885,000, while carrying a cap hit of $885,000." - Spotrac

Myles Purchase's 2026 Season Outlook

Purchase possesses defensive back versatility and saw some flashes in the preseason, giving the Chargers real reason to believe he could be a strong candidate for the practice squad if he shows the same amount of flashes he did the year prior.

His chance for the actual 53-man roster is slim, as the Bolts drafted Genesis Smith in the fourth round, RJ Mickens in the fifth round of last year and still have Elijah Molden, Derwin James and Tony Jefferson as veteran starters.

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