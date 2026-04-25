Chargers Draft Genesis Smith Instant Analysis, Grade For LA’s Fourth-Round Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers opted to trade back in the 2026 NFL Draft multiple times on Day 2, allowing for the Bolts to find themselves with more selections to continue to add to this roster. This selection pick No. 131 was one that they received in the trade back in the second round after their selection of Jake Slaughter.

That said, getting a safety in the fourth-round may come as a surprise for the Chargers as the team currently roster Derwin James, Elijah Molden, RJ Mickens, Tony Jefferson and Kendall Williamson.

NFL draft instant analysis, grade for Chargers drafting Genesis Smith

Genesis Smith | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Genesis Smith is known as a ball-hawking deep safety with skills that should scare QBs who are throwing his way. His stature at 6'2 and strong length allows for Smith to be even more of a nuisance in the passing game, getting long and getting in the way of passing windows.

NFL.com scout, Lance Zierlein's excerpt on Genesis Smith: "Smith offers ballhawking coverage qualities but has alarming issues as an open-field tackler. He’s instinctive, with the eyes to digest route development while reading the quarterback like a poker player looking for tells. He has average top-end speed but good route recognition and premium ball skills."

It should go without saying, but the tackling woes are something Smith will need to fix while also adjusting to the pro level. A lack of run defense could mean pro defenses easily target him when on the field.

Genesis Smith (6’2 202) Arizona



+ Good size and length

+ 88.5 coverage grade in 2025

+ Capable in man coverage

+ Gets to top speed quickly

+ Over 1,700 career snaps played

+ Team leader and captain

+ Ball tracking

+ Quick to trigger downhill



- Inconsistent tackling technique… pic.twitter.com/0wGwEnxTKF — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 26, 2026

Even with scouts feeling that Smith is "unreliable" in the running game, giving up big runs and constantly whiffing on tackles on runners, if Jim Harbaugh is going to have his stamp of approval on anyone, it will be somebody whom he feels can be coached on their flaws, especially one as apparent as poor tackling.

As mentioned earlier, looking at the Chargers current roster, it seems that Smith may not see the field much early in his career, as James, Molden and Jefferson should all be key veterans ahead of the rookie. Smith also has to surpass last year's sixth-round selection, Mickens for the fourth safety spot.

Instant reaction grade: C+

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