The Los Angeles Chargers may be in the middle of a push for the playoffs, but seeing news on a former preseason standout leaving is always a surprising sight!

Chargers Preseason Standout Rookie Sneakily Makes Way To NFC Opponent

Myles Purchase, a defensive back from Iowa State, is a 5-foot-11 stalwart, appearing in 52 games from 2021 through 2024, recording 1 interception, 1.0 sack and 145 total tackles.

This resume for the versatile defensive back allowed the Chargers to take a chance on him, bringing him in for the 2025 training camp process. Purchase had seventeen tackles and an interception during the preseason, raising questions about whether he can make his way to the final 53-man roster.

RELATED: NFL fines multiple Raiders for actions against the Chargers but not for egregious hit

The insane Myles Purchase INT pic.twitter.com/EPgyeeCpb0 — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) August 1, 2025

While that did not come to fruition, he seemed like a practice squad mainstay, a candidate to develop and possibly debut if injuries mounted during the season. Purchase fulfilled this initial goal, ending up with the Chargers on their practice squad after cuts.

Purchase was cut and re-signed to the Bolts practice squad multiple times, with his final cut being on Nov 11, 2025, during the same week where the Chargers made multiple moves with the trade deadline approaching.

With this final release, Purchase was a free agent, and with injuries mounting in the secondary for the New York Giants, they decided to take a chance on a player from a team they beat earlier in the season. Purchase signed to the Giants practice squad on Nov 25, 2025, and has been on the squad since.

RELATED: Chargers coach gives Eagles a little confusing bulletin-board material before Week 14

While it is a small loss for the Chargers in the grand scheme of the season, having talent for 2026's 90-man roster to create strong roster battles is always important for NFL team's future successes.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers rookie Oronde Gadsden accused of impacting critical $17.5 million decision

Chargers predicted to ‘bludgeon’ Eagles in front of primetime audience

Omarion Hampton set for Week 14 return after Chargers roster moves

Chargers shockingly named as suitor for controversial star free agent WR

Week 14 rooting guide as Chargers hope for help in strengthening playoff position