Chargers Roster Spotlights: Rodney Shelley, a Speedy, Fluid Athlete Looking for a Spot

Rodney Shelley, born on August 14, 2004, in Fairburn, Georgia, played his high school ball at Langston Hughes, where he was named first-team all-region on offense as a two-way defensive back/wide receiver in 2021. He earned three-star recruiting status according to 247Sports.

Shelley decided to stay close to home and enroll at Georgia Tech, where he would spend his entire collegiate career. His true freshman season saw him play in limited action, not seeing his first real starts until his sophomore season. During this season, he recorded 17 tackles, a pass breakup and a blocked kick.

His junior year with the Yellowjackets had him still fighting for a starting role as a DB, starting in four games, collecting 19 tackles, five of which were for loss and four pass breakups. As a senior, Shelley was finally named the majority starter, playing well enough to garner attention for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Chargers Rodney Shelley, DB Georgia Tech

Shelley, unfortunately, went undrafted after the 2025 NFL Draft, with scouts discussing his smaller size and technique as issues in his game. Chargers draft expert, Thomas Martinez, describes Shelley as "an undersized but versatile defender capable of playing in multiple alignments. He triggers quickly coming downhill and is a solid tackler, finishing 2025 with a low 7.5 percent missed tackle rate." It is very likely the Los Angeles Chargers felt the same way, giving them reason to sign him to their 90-man roster.

2025 Season Stats

11 Games (7 Starts)

38 Tackles

2 Tackles for Loss

2 Interceptions

3 Pass Deflections

Measurables

The Mockdraftable page for Rodney Shelley is unavailable. Below is his RAS Card.

Rodney Shelley is a CB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 8.92 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 332 out of 3075 CB from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/GCePSqE5Ai pic.twitter.com/KAJvnBQICF — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 21, 2026

Contract Status

"Rodney Shelley signed a 3 year, $3,105,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $5,000 signing bonus, $5,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,035,000. In 2026, Shelley will earn a base salary of $885,000 and a signing bonus of $5,000, while carrying a cap hit of $886,666 and a dead cap value of $5,000." - Spotrac

Rodney Shelley's 2026 Season Outlook

The Chargers' defensive back unit is one of the most stacked places on the roster, making it one of the hardest paths to the final 53-man roster. If Shelley can replicate what Nikko Reed did in the prior preseason, then he could make the case for himself as a real NFL role player in year one.

It is likely that Shelley will need DB coach Steve Clinkscale's coaching on the practice squad before making a true impact on the Chargers' defensive unit.

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