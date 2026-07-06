Chargers Undrafted Free Agent Spotlight: Georgia Tech CB Rodney Shelley

The Chargers wrapped up OTAs and mandatory minicamp several weeks ago and will return for training camp in late July. The Chargers have a few unsettled positions and roles heading into camp and the depth of the cornerback room has yet to be decided.

Los Angeles let one of their most productive defensive backs walk in free agency earlier this off-season. Benjamin St-Juste was able to parlay his one-year deal with the Chargers into a solid free agent contract from the Green Bay Packers. The Chargers did not directly replace St-Juste's production and role this off-season.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz did admit during his post-draft press conference following day three of the draft that they were looking at drafting a cornerback on day three but the board did not fall their way. They may not have drafted a cornerback but they did bring in several undrafted free agents to compete for roles including top UDFA target Avery Smith from Toledo and versatile Georgia Tech cornerback Rodney Shelley.

Who is Rodney Shelley?

Chargers undrafted cornerback Rodney Shelley was a three-star recruit from Fairburn Georgia who played his entire collegiate career for the Yellow Jackets. He started the 2025 campaign with an injury that held him out the first two games of the season yet still lead the team in interceptions and pass break-ups.

Shelley also was a kick and punt returner with 99 punt returns and 37 kick returns on his collegiate resume. He was active on special teams overall with 367 special teams snaps in his career.

As a defender, Shelley is an undersized but versatile defender capable of playing in multiple alignments. he triggers quickly coming downhill and is a solid tackler, finishing 2025 with a low 7.5 percent missed tackle rate.

One thing that stood out about Shelley's play and why it makes sense he was a good special teams player is that he is fearless. The clip below shows Shelley forced to set the edge against a tight end that had 65 pounds on him and even though he understandably loses the matchup, he triggers instantly when he recognizes the play and knows he is responsible for setting the edge. He does create a traffic jam and the back takes the inside gap that the linebacker is unable to get to in time. Fearless and selfless plays like this will help Shelley stand out on special teams.

Chargers UDFA CB Rodney Shelley does not make business decisions. He is alone here and HAS to set the edge against this tight end that out weighs him by 65lbs.

He loses 1v1 but does his job with no hesitation.

Love the spirit and willingness. pic.twitter.com/SQVRpNAgCj — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) July 4, 2026

How he could fit

The Chargers value versatility from their defensive backs and the back end of the roster has to play special teams. Rodney Shelley checks all of those boxes. He still has work to do on his technique as a cornerback, especially at the top of routes. When he keeps receivers in front of him in zone coverage he is able to utilize his instincts and attack the ball.

Chargers UDFA Rodney Shelley has versatility and lined up both in the slot and outside.

He's at his best in zone whenever he can see the field and use his instincts. pic.twitter.com/kmGWwvig1h — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) July 5, 2026

How he could stick around

Shelley does have a lot of traits the Chargers desire from their defensive backs but he will likely need to earn his stripes on special teams to stick around. He is quick, fast, versatile and a solid tackler, all traits that should give him a chance when the pads come on for training camp.

Big special teams plays and high-effort plays will help any player trying to make the roster stand out during pre-season and training camp. One of the current Chargers, running back Omarion Hampton, may remember Shelly making that kind of impact from a 2024 college matchup where Shelley blocked a kick in the second quarter against Hampton's Tarheels and also ran down Hampton from behind to prevent a long score.

Chargers UDFA CB Rodney Shelley out of Georgia Tech had a solid game against Omarion Hampton and the North Carolina Tarheels in 2024. He blocked a field goal and ran down Hampton to prevent a score. pic.twitter.com/RLkdojOpdw — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) July 4, 2026