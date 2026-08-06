Chargers Roster Spotlights: Sincere Brown, Academically Ineligible to Intriguing NFL Prospect

Sincere Brown, born on December 8, 2001, in South Carolina, where he played his high school ball at First Baptist Church School, where he played on both sides of the football tallying 53 receptions for 1,210 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense, while adding two interceptions (one for a touchdown) during his senior season. Brown also played basketball, helping his team reach the state semifinals, doing so while also placing third in the 100-meter dash at the SCISA track and field championships.

With elite football accolades and multisport ability, Brown was able to earn three-star recruiting status, according to 247Sports. With this acumen, he committed to South Florida, where he spent three years with the program, recording only one catch for 19 yards during his tenure with the South Florida Bulls. With a disappointing tenure with the team, he joined Campbell University, playing in one game in 2023 before being named academically ineligible to play for the year.

With nearly everything riding on the 2024 season, Brown balled out, earning 61 receptions for 1,028 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.

He was also named first-team All-CAA. Now, as a four-star transfer recruit (according to 247Sports), Brown committed to Colorado to play under Deion Sanders and his program.

Brown's 2025 season was not exactly what was expected from both fans and media, with Colorado on SI discussing his lack of offensive involvement: "...wasn’t all on him, either. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s conservative scheme focused on quick routes and simple concepts, an unideal system for many speedsters."

With an underperforming 2025 year, his fault or not, it was still not enough for the talented receiver to not get drafted during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Chargers Sincere Brown, WR Colorado

The Los Angeles Chargers saw the potential from former three-star recruit, and added him to their undrafted free agency class. He is expected to compete with other UDFAs Mante Morrow and Devonte Ross for playing time in the preseason and training camp practices.

2025 Season Stats

12 Games

22 Catches

376 Yards

2 Touchdowns

17.1 Yards per Catch

Measurables

No Mockdraftable page or RAS Card is available for Sincere Brown. Below is his Pro Day Measurables courtesy of draftscout.com.

Height: 6032



Weight: 193

Hand: 09 3/4

Arm: 32 1/2



Wingspan: 79





40 Yrd Dash: 4.39



20 Yrd Dash: 2.57



10 Yrd Dash: 1.60

225 Lb. Bench Reps: 10



Vertical Jump: 33 1/2



Broad Jump: 10'00"



20 Yrd Shuttle: 4.46



3-Cone Drill: 7.15

Contract Status

"Sincere Brown signed a 3 year, $3,110,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $10,000 signing bonus, $30,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,036,667. In 2026, Brown will earn a base salary of $885,000 and a signing bonus of $10,000, while carrying a cap hit of $888,333 and a dead cap value of $30,000." - Spotrac

Sincere Brown's 2026 Season Outlook

As one of the three UDFA wide receiver signings by the Los Angeles Chargers, Brown has competition to make the final 53-man roster or practice squad for the 2026 season. His height, weight, speed combination works in his favor, while his age and lack of 2025 production does not. It will be interesting to see how his training camp and preseason pan out under coach Mike McDaniel.

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