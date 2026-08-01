Chargers Roster Spotlights: Derius Davis, From All-Pro to Cut Candidate

Derius Davis, born on September 11, 2000, in St. Francisville, Louisiana, played his high school ball at West Feliciana High School, where he won the 200-meter dash state meet in 2017, while also taking his football team to the 3A state championship. This successful high school career had Davis ranked as a three-star wide receiver prospect, according to 247Sports.

Davis would end up committing to TCU, where he would instantly see a small role on offense and special teams. In this role, Davis impressed with a punt return touchdown on only two tries. He also had 104 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Going into 2019, Davis saw less playing time, not getting any opportunity to do punt returns (an interesting choice by the coaching staff, if I may add). 2020 was a big year for Davis, as he was a Junior with the program and was in need of a real role on offense or special teams to show his talents. This season brought Davis 209 receiving yards and two punt return touchdowns on only 15 returns, becoming one of the best return men in the entire country.

2021 had Davis with a much larger role on offense, but that came with fewer punt return opportunities (with only 9). On kick returns, however, Davis was finally given an opportunity, recording a 29.6 return average and one touchdown on 16 returns. Offense saw Davis earn his career high in yards with 518 and another touchdown receiving.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Davis was able to be granted one more season of college football, now as a redshirt senior. Davis used this season to refine his game as a receiver, putting up 531 yards and five touchdowns, while also garnering another 572 kick return yards, 268 punt return yards and two more punt return touchdowns.

With blazing speed and being arguably the best college return man during his college career, Davis was viewed as a Day 3 dart throw type of NFL prospect, with scouts determining his stature to be quite small, but his explosiveness to be quite intriguing.

Chargers Derius Davis, WR TCU

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Davis in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, drafting him alongside teammates, WR Quentin Johnston and QB Max Duggan. Davis was instantly viewed as someone who would have to do a lot of work to see true receiving playing time, but should be someone with the keys to instantly start on special teams as a return specialist.

Davis saw only 66 receiving yards and 101 rushing yards on offense, but saw an Second-Team All-Pro selection as a punt returner. This was earned by virtue of his 385 punt return yards (coupled with a touchdown) on a league-leading 16 yards a return. As a kick returner, Davis had work to do, but was still viable enough as an option to put back there when needed.

Going into his second season, 2024, Davis struggled with some injuries, seeing a decline in his punt return efficiency. He did improve in the kick return game, upping his average from 22 to 27.6. Davis was now going into year three with question marks, as his sophomore slump was quite a big one.

In 2025, year three for Davis, it was an unfortunate year for the former fourth round draft pick. Davis struggled with injury more than ever, saw both his kick and punt return averages dip, while also seeing less targets than ever on offense.

2025 Season Stats

3 Targets

2 Receptions

10 Receiving Yards

2 Rushing Attempts

5 Rushing Yards

11 Punt Returns (77 Yards, 7 yards per return)

18 Kick Returns (464 Yards, 25.8 yards per return)

Measurables

Contract Status

"Derius Davis signed a 4 year, $4,551,932 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $711,932 signing bonus, $711,932 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,137,983. In 2026, Davis will earn a base salary of $1,145,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,322,983 and a dead cap value of $177,983." - Spotrac

Derius Davis' 2026 Season Outlook

Now going into 2026, Derius Davis finds himself in a tough, uphill battle to see true playing time and even possibly make the final 53-man roster. The Chargers do not have a real return man option on the roster, giving Davis an opportunity to prove that he can be the same player he was during his rookie season.

If he is not the same guy as he once was, look for rookie fourth-round selection Brenen Thompson or last year's fifth-round draft pick, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, to take his role as the gadget/speed option in both the offense and special teams game.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter