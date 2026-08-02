Chargers Roster Spotlights: Dalevon Campbell, A True Underdog Story

Dalevon Campbell, born on December 5, 2001, in Houston, Texas, played his high school ball at Fort Bend Marshall High School, where he had a strong senior season, collecting over 500 yards and seven touchdowns. He also competed for the track and field team, with his team doing especially well in the 4x200 meter relay. This strong high school career had Campbell as a three-star wide receiver recruit, according to 247Sports.

Committing to Illinois, Campbell redshirted his first year in hopes of seeing play time in the following years with the program. He stuck it out for two more seasons after his initial redshirt year, unfortunately not seeing more than three catches in a year. This prompted him to transfer away, this time going to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Campbell missed out on teaming up with Chargers star Daiyan Henley with the Wolfpack, but still found himself alongside current Los Angeles Chargers teammate Emany Johnson. The Texas native's Nevada career got off to a hot start, recording a strong stat line of 39 receptions for 467 yards and a touchdown. In his second year with the program in 2023, he earned honorable mention All-Mountain West Conference after catching 31 passes for a team-leading 594 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

With one last season of eligibility, Campbell transferred one last time to South Carolina, where he was now against SEC competition and had QB LaNorris Sellers throwing him the football. During this 2024 season, Campbell saw limited opportunities, seeing only 12 catches, which he took for 312 yards, a 26-yard-per-catch average.

With his college career over, Campbell's NFL chances were a long shot, as his limited production and older age prevented him from being viewed with strong draft opinions. Campbell was able to record a 4.4 40-yard dash while being 6'2 (or 6'4 depending on where you look at his measurables), giving him enough status for the Los Angeles Chargers to invite him for a rookie tryout.

Chargers Dalevon Campbell, WR South Carolina

Unlike many other NFL hopefuls, Campbell was able to actually get signed to the Chargers' 90-man roster for the 2025 season, showing enough promise during his rookie mini-camp tryout. He did not slow down there, becoming a major flashing rookie all throughout Chargers training camp and preseason.

The Chargers, unfortunately, cut Campbell after his elite offseason play, allowing Campbell to move on to the Carolina Panthers' final 53-man roster, where he would see action in two games before ultimately being cut by the team. Panthers fans have been quoted discussing Campbell "as the worst special teams player to ever suit up in the black and blue."

The Chargers signed back Campbell to their practice squad, with Chargers fans happily rejoicing at his return. He is now on a futures contract with the Bolts, with fans hoping they see more of what they saw from him in training camp and less of what they saw of him in Carolina.

2025 Season Stats (Preseason)

4 Games

8 Catches

147 Receiving Yards (49 long)

Measurables

Mockdraftable page is unavailable for Dalevon Campbell. His RAS Card is below.

Davelon Campbell is a WR prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 8.62 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 528 out of 3815 WR from 1987 to 2025.https://t.co/43iJ6H45ts pic.twitter.com/cYp9SpndJ9 — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 12, 2025

Contract Status

"Dalevon Campbell signed a 1 year, $1,005,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including an average annual salary of $1,005,000. In 2026, Campbell will earn a base salary of $1,005,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,005,000." - Spotrac

Dalevon Campbell's 2026 Season Outlook

Going into 2026, Campbell is seemingly the seventh man on the wide receiver depth chart, likely meaning he is right at the cut-off point when roster cut-down day comes. If teammate Derius Davis gets cut and Campbell improves on special teams, his candidacy to make this final 53-man roster becomes much stronger. Barring another UDFA breaking out, Campbell is likely to be the Bolts' first choice to be their practice squad receiver.

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