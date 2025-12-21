NFL fines Chargers' Tony Jefferson for hit that injured Chiefs player

Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson finally had his punishment from the NFL go public.

Jefferson was one of the most high-profile players of the last week when it comes to possible NFL fines and even suspensions due to his actions during the Week 15 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

There, NFL officials ejected Jefferson from the game against the Chiefs for a hit. On the way off the field, Jefferson made a gesture at fans that he later apologized for in the aftermath.

RELATED: Bolts exploit Dallas’ defense, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Cowboys

NFL fines Chargers’ Tony Jefferson

The NFL fined Jefferson a total of $14,222 for his actions during the game against the Chiefs.

Per the NFL’s gameday accountability page, it breaks down like so for Jefferson:

Jefferson’s hit on Tyquan Thornton: $7,111

Jefferson’s gesture after being ejected from the game: $7,111

It could have been much worse for Jefferson. In the immediate aftermath, it was worth wondering if the NFL would consider a suspension for the veteran safety, plus whether the ejection counted as enough missed time.

Instead, it would appear post-play logic prevails.

The play in question saw Thornton turn, lower and brace for impact. It’s a near-impossible situation for both players to avoid in real-time.

Tony Jefferson fined a total of $14,222 for his hit on Tyquan Thornton ($7,111) and gesture ($7,111) after being ejected pic.twitter.com/6ZNXl10Ahd — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) December 20, 2025

RELATED: Chargers Week 16 rooting guide: will Broncos make AFC West interesting?

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was up front and center talking about the nature of the play over the last week.

“I know the gestures afterward he doesn’t feel — he’s already apologized about that. That wasn’t the right thing to do,” Harbaugh told reporters. “But that particular hit, I don’t know what else he could have done.”

Jefferson receiving a few slaps on the wrist from the NFL for an unfortunate football play is a big win for the Chargers. They’re incredibly thin at safety right now, with Elijah Molden questionable to play against the Cowboys, and breakout rookie RJ Mickens set to miss the game.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Cowboys targeting Chargers as get-right game for George Pickens

Chargers poised to lose mastermind as news breaks day before facing Cowboys

Chargers select massive defensive tackle in new mock draft

Chargers-Cowboys weather forecast, referee crew for Week 16

Chargers vs Cowboys features fantasy football sleeper