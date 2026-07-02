Chargers Roster Spotlights: Travis Burke, a Rookie Mauling Mammoth Offensive Lineman

Travis Burke, born on January 6, 2003 in Florida, played his high school ball at South Broward, where he was coached by his father on the offensive line, his father being a former college football player himself. Beyond his offensive line talents, Burke also played baseball.

Even with the COVID-19 Pandemic shortening Burke's senior year of high school, he was a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. He ended up committing to an FCS school, Gardner-Webb. He spent 2021 and 2022 with the program, where he redshirted in his first season, then started all 13 games (eight at left tackle, five at right tackle) for the Runnin' Bulldogs.

Burke decided to transfer to FIU for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, where he started 22 games, showing both tackle versatility and real promise as a future NFL prospect. For the 2025 season, Burke transferred one last time, this time to the Memphis Tigers, where he started 11 games, only missing two games due to injury.

His film got the attention of NFL scouts, as he was a dominant force all throughout his collegiate career, who also carried a 6'9 330lb frame. NFL Scout Lance Zierlein had this to say about the monstrous lineman: "Burke is a tall tackle with plus drive-blocking talent for his body type. He uses flexible hips and ankles, along with well-placed hands, to create leverage at the point of attack. He finishes blocks with good aggression when the opportunity arises. A lack of short-area quickness limits his range as a run blocker and in pass protection."

Chargers Travis Burke, OT Memphis

This attention was also caught by the Los Angeles Chargers, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft with the 117th overall pick, moving up six draft spots to do so.

2025 Season Stats

11 Starts

84.5 PFF Overall Grade



81.5 PFF Pass Block Grade



84.2 PFF Run Block Grade



Measurables

Fun side note: Travis Burke's closest comparison in regards to his measurables is Joe Alt.

Contract Status

"Travis Burke signed a 4 year, $5,543,872 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $1,163,872 signing bonus, $1,163,872 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,385,968. In 2026, Burke will earn a base salary of $885,000 and a signing bonus of $1,163,872, while carrying a cap hit of $1,175,968 and a dead cap value of $1,163,872." - Spotrac

Travis Burke's 2026 Season Outlook

Now with the Chargers for the 2026 NFL season, Burke is expected to be the fourth offensive tackle in the "pecking order" behind Joe Alt, Rashawn Slater and Trey Pipkins III. He is drafted to be a developmental guy with tools that could one day turn him into a starting-caliber NFL offensive lineman. As for 2026, he will be learning behind some of the league's best...not a bad spot for a Day 3 NFL Draft pick.

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