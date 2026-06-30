Chargers Roster Spotlights: Joe Alt, a Hall-of-Famer in Waiting

Joe Alt, born on February 28, 2003, in North Oaks, Minnesota, played his high school ball at Totino-Grace, located in Fridley, Minnesota. He is the son of long-time NFL offensive lineman John Alt and the brother of Mark Alt, an ice hockey player.

Going back to Alt's high school career, he was an elite athlete playing inside linebacker, offensive tackle and tight end all throughout his career. As a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Alt committed to Notre Dame over the likes of Iowa, Minnesota and Iowa State.

With his time at Notre Dame, Alt made it clear from the start he was going to the NFL, starting every game he was available for in his collegiate career, eventually declaring for the draft after an All-American junior season in 2023. He was expected to go in the top five of the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Chargers Joe Alt, OT Notre Dame

Exactly that occurred, as the Chargers drafted him with the fifth-overall selection, with hopes to create a tackle duo with Rashawn Slater that will protect superstar QB Justin Herbert for a decade.

2024 for Alt had 16 games in store, where he instantly showed he can play at the NFL level, being close to Pro Bowl consideration as a rookie. Unfortunately for Alt in 2025, he was forced to move over to left tackle after an injury to Slater, where Alt then suffered a season-ending injury, playing only a total of six games. He was still voted to the Pro Bowl and showed All-Pro prowess when healthy.

2025 Season Stats

6 Games Played

Pro Bowl Selection

79.0 Overall PFF Grade

82.3 Pass Blocking PFF Grade

70.8 Run Blocking PFF Grade

312 Snaps Played

Measurables

Contract Status

"Joe Alt signed a 4 year, $33,160,944 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $20,937,048 signing bonus, $33,160,944 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $8,290,236. In 2026, Alt will earn a base salary of $1,075,000 and a roster bonus of $2,734,632, while carrying a cap hit of $9,043,894 and a dead cap value of $10,468,524." - Spotrac

Joe Alt's 2026 Season Outlook

The 2026 season for the 6'8 Alt is a big one, like it is for the entire offense. He is expected to come back healthy and ready to go (this is seemingly more than on track, according to early off-season reporting) while moving back to right tackle to protect Herbert's front side.

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