Chargers Need to Show CB Benjamin St-Juste the Benjamins

Another reminder. The official start of free agency begins at 4:00 ET on March 11. Two days earlier on March 9, players headed towards free agency can talk with clubs other than their own. And March 3 marks the deadline for organizations to designate a “franchise” or “transition” player.

Last week, Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports took a look at all 32 NFL teams and chose a player whose contract expires next month, and suggested that the franchise hold onto him.

During the 2025 offseason, Los Angeles Chargers’ general manager Joe Hortiz did pretty well when it came to veteran acquisitions. While the addition of guard Mekhi Becton wound up being a disappointment, he hit a home run with the signing of cornerback Donte Jackson. He also brought back wide receiver Keenan Allen, who led the club with 81 receptions.

Could the Chargers Bring Back Surprising Benjamin St.-Juste in 2026?

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (24) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Hortiz also struck a bit of gold last offseason with a 2021 third-round pick by Washington. The 28-year-old pro also made his presence felt in the Chargers’ secondary. “Signed to just a one-year, $2.5 million deal,” said Pereles, “Benjamin St.-Juste had a strong season out of nowhere. He finished as PFF's No. 11 cornerback, ahead of several bigger names. St.-Juste is a big, physical cornerback, and often that physicality got him in trouble when he was with Washington. If he has turned the corner, though, the Chargers should retain him.”

In 2025, St-Juste played in 16 regular-season games but made a career-low two starts. He finished his first year with the Colts with 29 defensive stops (8 more on special teams), one interception, and seven passes defensed. The five-year veteran also played in the team’s 16-3 playoff loss to the Patriots at Foxborough.

CB Benjamin St.-Juste Made a Substantial Leap in 2025

Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) makes a catch against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (24) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A look at the Pro Football Focus’ numbers for the former Michigan Wolverine and Minnesota Golden Gopher show that he earned a 76.3 grade for 2025. That’s quite the jump from his final season with the Commanders (47.7) in ’24, when he was PFF’s 112th-ranked cornerback.

Via Spotrac, only the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders currently have more cap space than Jim Harbaugh’s team. Hortiz has potentially 20 unrestricted free agents to make decisions on. That includes Allen, running back Najee Harris, and edge rushers Khail Mack and Odafe Oweh.

It would probably be a surprise is Hortiz and Harbaugh didn’t bring back St-Juste, who could certainly attempt to build off his best NFL season to date.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers Predicted to Sign Former First-Round Pick in NFL Free Agency

Chargers Earn Positive Ranking on List They Hoped to Avoid

Chargers Re-Draft Mock Has Them Giving Up On Omarion Hampton And It Makes No Sense