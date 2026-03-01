The 2026 NFL scouting combine is nearing its end heading into the final day on Sunday. The Los Angeles Chargers have a large presence at the combine and wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal was on hand getting an up close look at potential weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert.

Sanjay Lal was one of few offensive coaches who were retained with the arrival of Mike McDaniel as new offensive coordinator in Los Angeles. Lal has helped the developments of Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey and Tre Harris. He was front and center at Lucas Oil Stadium to take in wide receiver drills at the scouting combine.

The Chargers are no strangers to having position coaches actively participate or present at the combine, especially coaches at positions of potential need. Lal's presence is more of a surprise given the positive state of the wide receivers room for the team.

Chargers wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal watched every wide receiver going through the gauntlet drill intently at the combine. pic.twitter.com/scq8OF7uO6 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) March 1, 2026

The Chargers wide receivers room has its entire starting lineup returning with pending free agent, veteran receiver Keenan Allen being the lone member of the group not signed through 2026. The Chargers have a very young group of receivers with Quentin Johnston being the most veteran entering his fourth season with the Chargers after being drafted in the first round on the 2023 draft.

Los Angeles does not have a glaring need at wide receiver. However, the team does have a rapidly approaching decision to make on Quentin Johnston's fifth year option. If the Chargers do not pick up his fifth year option at $18 million for his fifth year, they will be facing another former first-round draft pick playing out the final year of his rookie contract just as 2022 first-rounder Zion Johnson did in 2025.

And here are the fifth-year option numbers for 2023 first-round picks. Any team exercising the option must notify the player in writing no later than May 1. https://t.co/snE6GhegjJ pic.twitter.com/iGcYDBbnbT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 27, 2026

Even if the Chargers keep Quentin Johnston in their long-term plans, the team and wide receiver room could benefit from a few additional types of players, such as a true outside X-receiver thriving in a vertical route tree or a versatile separator who can threaten the deep parts of the field.

Johnston has been filling in as an X-receiver despite it not being his strongest point. He has shown tremendous improvement but it is not what he is naturally best at. Tre Harris showed a lot of positive signs as a versatile weapon and blocker during his rookie campaign, getting a lot of work as an outside Z-receiver.

In 2025, the Chargers actually had three wide receivers ranked in the top 50 of ESPN's open score with Ladd McConkey coming in at number 12, Keenan Allen at number 37 and Quentin Johnston at 50. Open scores use Next Gen stats to track a wide receiver's ability to get open regardless if they are targeted on the route.

An interesting observation about open scores and team success can be noted from Championship Sunday this past season. Three of the four teams competing in conference championships had at least two wide receivers in the top 20 of open scores and the New England Patriots had three. The lone team without a wide receiver in the top 20 of open scores were the Denver Broncos.

If the Chargers want to compete at the top of the NFL, do they need another elite separator?

The Chargers are in a great position holding the number 22 overall pick. One of the best and fastest separators in the class is Texas A&M's KC Concepcion and he may be available in that range.

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion is going to be a problem if paired with the right offense.

Watch this matchup 1v1 against Mansoor Delane. Look at the burst and acceleration from Concepcion after he releases 👀 pic.twitter.com/HTHJeUuPF3 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 16, 2026

Ok...this is the second game where Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion faced a potential first round corner. He's winning.

Credit to Brandon Cisse for at least staying close in trail, but Concepcion stacks him quick, then takes a big hit and still makes the catch. pic.twitter.com/rcUqbIE6JA — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 22, 2026

If the Chargers solve their glaring holes on the offensive and defensive lines before the draft, taking a receiver that would provide another elite separator and deep threat to pair with Ladd McConkey. If the Chargers choose to wait until day two or three of the draft, there are plenty of other wide receiver prospects that could contribute early in their careers and fill a role.