Speed Demon Receiver Prospects Every Chargers Fan Dreams to Pair with Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers have a solid wide receiver corps heading into the 2026 offseason. It is hard to not envision new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel bringing some of the speed elements from his days in Miami to the Chargers offense.

Quarterback Justin Herbert has the arm strength to hit any area of the field and the Chargers wide receiver trio of add McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris has plenty of speed. However, if the Chargers and McDaniel want to add a pure burner to the mix in the upcoming 2026 draft class has multiple options.

Zachariah Branch, wide receiver/returner, Georgia

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Height: 5'10

5'10 Weight: 180lbs

180lbs Class: Junior

USC Trojan fans will remember Zachariah Branch well. The former five-star recruit and top wide receiver recruit in the nation played two seasons for Southern California. Branch was also a highly regarded track star and he will be in competition to run one of the top 40-yard dash times at the NFL combine.

Branch is a playmaker more than he is a wide receiver. He is a dynamic threat and with some route running development could easily remind fans of DeSean Jackson in his prime. As a receiver in college, he was at his best when he was schemed open and given yards after catch opportunities. He aligns primarily in the slot and

Branch is also a dynamic returner who stressed special teams units with the threat of taking any opportunity for a house call.

Brenen Thompson, wide receiver, Mississippi State

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Height: 5'9

5'9 Weight : 170lbs

: 170lbs Class: Redshirt Senior

Brenan Thompson is the favorite to run the fastest 40-yard dash time at the combine among the wide receivers. He is also the most well-rounded of all of the speedy receiver prospects in the draft.

Thompson is a feisty competitor who doesn't back down despite being undersized. He runs sharp and crisp routes and most of his snaps came on the outside. He has an elite center fielder's ability to track deep passes over his shoulders and make adjustments to the ball mid-flight.

At only 170lbs, Thompson wants all of the smoke. He is a scrappy run blocker who will stick his facemask into a defender. He will likely become a household name after the combine.

KC Concepcion, wide receiver, Texas A&M

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Height : 5'11

: 5'11 Weight: 190lbs

190lbs Class: Junior

KC Concepcion is the highest-ranked wide receiver on this list, with many analysts having him in first-round consideration. To go along with his ranking, Concepcion has impressive film against top competition including several of the top cornerbacks in this draft class.

Concepcion is a true threat with the ball in his hands. He has proven to be able to win with route running paired with releases at the line of the scrimmage. He also is dynamic in yards after the catch situations. If Mike McDaniel wanted to replicate some of Miami's speed game, a player like Concepcion has the best shot at filling a similar role on offer.

Barion Brown, wide receiver/returner, LSU

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Height : 5'11

: 5'11 Weight : 180lbs

: 180lbs Class: Senior

Barion Brown is an electric athlete who is capable of stacking defensive backs and leaving them in the dust. Brown may be the best option as a draft for development and immediate playmaking skills on special teams.

Brown is a former high school track star who transferred to LSU from Kentucky this past season. He is a YAC machine and will make the most of his opportunities with the ball in his hands.

