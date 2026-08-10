Akheem Mesidor Cooks Joe Alt, LG Battle Narrows as Chargers Wrap Second Week of Camp

The Los Angeles Chargers have wrapped up their second week of fall 2026 training camp with a Sunday practice at the Bolt. Two weeks through camp and heading into the first of three preseason games has positioned the Chargers in a positive position heading into the preseason with roster battles heating up and clearing up as well.

The Chargers have held several practices with pads and the pads were absolutely needed to start narrowing and advancing position and role battles. The preseason games will be of high importance for many of the players fighting for roster spots and roles, but the foundation is laid in practice. Several of the key position battles have heated up through the first two weeks. Let's dive in to where the battles currently stand and discuss several highlights from Sunday's practice.

Battle for starting left guard job

Jul 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Branson Taylor (71) during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The battle for the starting left guard job is one of the most hotly discussed and contested open jobs on the Chargers heading into the 2026 season. After losing former first-round pick Zion Johnson to the Cleveland Browns in free agency, the Chargers have opted to fill the vacancy with a battle royale between multiple players.

Since OTAs the original three players expected to compete for the role, Trevor Penning, Kayode Awosika and rookie Jake Slaughter, have seen two new additions to the competition in veteran Trey Pipkins and 2025 sixth-round pick Branson Taylor.

Throughout the second week of camp three, players have stood out in the battle and received the initial reps with the first team during padded practices. As expected Kayode Awosika was in the lead as described by head coach Jim Harbaugh and rookie Jake Slaughter, despite initially appearing to fall behind in the battle has surged to finish the week.

The biggest surprise in this competition is second-year player Branson Taylor, who started Sunday's practice with the first team at left guard. Harbaugh praised Taylor's effort in the offseason to remake his body and said the reports from executive director of player performance Ben Herbert and the training staff were overwhelmingly positive.

All three players seem to be positioning themselves for the final fight for the starting job over the next week and half or so. The Chargers released their first unofficial depth chart following practice and lists all three as potential starters at left guard.

Harbaugh put a timeline on when the team would ideally name their starting offensive line by approximately the second preseason game. Slaughter may have the edge if he proves himself worthy, the team has the highest investment in him as a second-round pick this year, but if Taylor or Awosika truly lock down the position, it will give Slaughter more time to develop.

Akheem Mesidor cooks Joe Alt?

Akheem Mesidor utilized a nasty spin move, often as a counter, during his final season at the University of Miami. Hall of Fame edge rusher Jason Taylor was his position coach at Miami and he and teammate Rueben Bain were well-trained and utilized polished pass rush moves.

Mesidor recently mentioned on the Chargers Weekly podcast that he specifically wanted to go against Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater. He views the competition as beneficial to prepare for NFL action

There’s no better regular-season prep for Akheem Mesidor than Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater. pic.twitter.com/QJmegDf8yY — Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) August 7, 2026

Mesidor got his competitive wish to face Alt again on Sunday. He used his spin move to beat Alt cleanly to the inside. One-on-ones are hard to judge because in a real game the right guard may have been standing right there to help, but the rookie getting a win over Alt is good for both players to sharpen up during camp.

Players fighting for roster spots making big plays

The Chargers have position battles for beyond the starting left guard position. The cornerback room after the top three will be fiercely contested throughout camp and the preseason as will the depth of the safety group.

The linebackers and edge rushers will all face a tough battle for the depth roles available to those units. Several tough decisions may be made at roster cut-down day.

Players in those battles for roles and roster spots turned it up at Sunday's practice with several noteworthy plays. Edge rusher Nadame Tucker secured another sack today while Kyle Kennard won several reps on the edge as well. Both received praise from defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary after practice.

Undrafted cornerback Avery Smith, continues to make plays and linebacker Junior Colson showed up as a blitzer. The coming weeks of practice and preseason games will be vital to sort out these depth battles.