The Los Angeles Chargers are in the market for a new offensive coordinator as they embark on their journey through a massive offseason for the franchise. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz signaled during their end of the season press conference that they are open to any offensive philosophy that helps the team improve.

The signal to be open to other styles of offense goes against what many people perceived as Harbaugh's narrow idea of a physical brand of offensive football. Going back to his days at Stanford, there is an expected use of gap and power running concepts with multiple tight ends and fullbacks from Harbaugh's offense.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Chargers’ salary cap challenges, solutions

Breaking offensive coordinator interest from the Chargers

ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington was discussing former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and his future on SportsCenter when he mentioned four teams that have offensive coordinator positions available that have interest in McDaniel. The Chargers are one of the four teams mentioned.

The latest on a few offensive coordinator openings around the NFL. Watch for interest in Daboll and McDaniel in Philadelphia. But don’t count out McDaniel elsewhere. If HC jobs don’t line up… He very much likes the idea of a few other OC jobs, too. pic.twitter.com/QkPfoKlxXO — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 15, 2026

RELATED: Omarion Hampton reveals injury update that explains much about playoff disaster

Reality of dream scenario

Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

This is not the first time that Mike McDaniel has been linked to the offensive coordinator role for the Chargers. When former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was hired and was building out his staff, he wanted to bring in the 49ers' run game coordinator to be his offensive coordinator. The 49ers blocked this by promoting McDaniel to a non-play-calling offensive coordinator position.

McDaniel has been interviewing for several head coaching positions around the NFL and he may get one of the eight remaining open positions. If he does not find his ideal landing spot as a head coach, taking over as the Chargers offensive coordinator may be his best and fastest path back to head coaching.

If the Chargers were able to bring in McDaniel, he would likely be a one-year rental. It would be fair to assume that any offensive success of the Chargers would be easily parleyed into another head coaching opportunity. Where would that leave Justin Herbert and Chargers offense?

Bringing McDaniel to LA could also open the door for former Chargers run game coordinator Frank Smith to return to work with Justin Hebert again. Smith was hired by McDaniel as his non-play-calling offensive coordinator in Miami.

If the scenario played out as described, McDaniel would leave for a head coaching opportunity after one season but would leave in place the perfect replacement in Frank Smith whom the Chargers and Justin Herbert are familiar with.

The Chargers have a massive move to make on the offensive side of the ball and McDaniel would be the biggest move they could make as an organization. A move like this would also signal a new chapter for Jim Harbaugh on his quest to capture a super bowl title.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers urged to add Pro Bowler with ties to LA in free agency

'Treadmill' Chargers locked into familiar pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Chargers could lose Jesse Minter, possibly as Steelers' Mike Tomlin replacement