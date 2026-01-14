Chargers urged to add Pro Bowler with ties to LA in free agency

The Los Angeles Chargers season is now over. For the second consecutive year, the Bolts were embarrassed in the wild card, this time getting trounced by the New England Patriots 16-3.

Changes will be coming, both in the coaching and personnel departments. One area the Chargers will focus on the most is the offensive line. Everybody knows by now, the Chargers had the worst offensive line in the league this year. Their situation was extremely unique, with both star tackles gone with season-ending injuries. On top of that, constant shuffling at basically every position due to injuries and poor play never gave the unit a chance for cohesion.

The Bolts will need multiple new starters along their front. Starting at center, an upgrade from Bradley Bozeman is imminent. Luckily for them, there's a major star set to hit free agency that has ties to the front office.

Chargers urged to sign Tyler Linderbaum in free agency

The Chargers have the most cap space in the league going into 2026. 110 million, before even getting to cuts and restructures.



Whatever Tyler Linderbaum's number is, the Ravens won't win that bidding war if they let him get to March. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 12, 2026

As Brett Kollmann indicated above, the Chargers will have major money to work with in free agency. OverTheCap actually has them with $103.5 million currently, but that will change with cuts and restructures.

Enter Tyler Linderbaum, the Baltimore Ravens' first-round pick from 2022 out of Iowa. Linderbaum has made the Pro Bowl in every season since 2023, becoming a staple on Baltimore's offensive line. He knows what it takes to block for one of the best quarterbacks in the AFC in Lamar Jackson. It's time the Chargers open up their checkbooks for Linderbaum.

The connection here is that general manager Joe Hortiz was with Baltimore when they selected Linderbaum. He had the chance to watch him up close for two seasons, so Hortiz will be well-equipped when deciding whether Linderbaum will be a fit for the Chargers or not.

In their previous two offseasons, the Chargers have been modest with their signings. They had a good amount of cap space last offseason, but their biggest deal was for three years, $30 million to Mekhi Becton. It's great that they want to be smart and not overpay, but they clearly need to do so in order to get this team back to winning playoff games.

Linderbaum would be a great piece to the puzzle to protect Justin Herbert.

