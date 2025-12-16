Chargers sign familiar veteran in response to multiple injuries

The Los Angeles Chargers took down the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday with a final score of 16-13. The Chargers defense was able to slow the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes down after an opening drive touchdown despite being down starting saftey Elijah Molden.

Los Angeles' defense played tough against their AFC West rivals and limited the Chiefs to only 239 yards on offense for the entire day. The defense plugged in rookie safeties RJ Mickens and veteran Tony Jefferson alongside Derwin James to man the backend of the defense. The move was necessary with Molden missing the game due to a hamstring injury suffered the week prior against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter uses three safeties often on the field to allow Derwin James to play a variety of roles. Rookie RJ Mickens unfortunately suffered a shoulder injury in the win over the Chiefs and did not return to the game.

Chargers S RJ Mickens headed to locker room with a shoulder injury. Return is questionable — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 14, 2025

Chargers sign veteran to provide depth

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz is constantly making moves to help the roster in any way, Hortiz was quick to move with the injuries to Mickens and Molden and signed veteran safety Marcus Maye to the practice squad to provide depth.

we've signed S marcus maye to the practice squad + released RB royce freeman from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/hY2EkrXPBb — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 16, 2025

Marcus Maye is familiar to the Chargers as he was with the team at the end of last season in a similar role and circumstance. Maye was with the Miami Dolphins in 2024 and the Chargers claimed him after he was released after 11 games. He played 4 games with the Chargers in 2024.

Maye was a free agent this season and was staying ready working out privately to make sure he was ready to answer the phone if an opportunity called.

Working with Free Agent safety Marcus Maye on his range, reads and ball skills - would be a nice pick up for a team in need right now. pic.twitter.com/cbOadeYsLD — DB Tips - Chad Wilson (@dbtips101) October 23, 2025

Healthy safeties on the Chargers 53 man roster

Derwin James Jr

Tony Jefferson

Kendall Williamson

Deane Leonard

Marcus Williams (practice squad)

Deane Leonard is normally a cornerback but after the Mickens injury and Tony Jefferson ejection against Kansas City, Leonard stepped in and played safety snaps

The veteran addition is sure to help aid the depth of the backend of the defense. The Chargers will face off against the Dallas Cowboys this week and will need healthy defensive backs against Dallas' passing attack.

