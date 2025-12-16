Chargers sign familiar veteran in response to multiple injuries
In this story:
The Los Angeles Chargers took down the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday with a final score of 16-13. The Chargers defense was able to slow the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes down after an opening drive touchdown despite being down starting saftey Elijah Molden.
Los Angeles' defense played tough against their AFC West rivals and limited the Chiefs to only 239 yards on offense for the entire day. The defense plugged in rookie safeties RJ Mickens and veteran Tony Jefferson alongside Derwin James to man the backend of the defense. The move was necessary with Molden missing the game due to a hamstring injury suffered the week prior against the Philadelphia Eagles.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh won't win over Chiefs fans with Tony Jefferson ejection comment
Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter uses three safeties often on the field to allow Derwin James to play a variety of roles. Rookie RJ Mickens unfortunately suffered a shoulder injury in the win over the Chiefs and did not return to the game.
Chargers sign veteran to provide depth
Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz is constantly making moves to help the roster in any way, Hortiz was quick to move with the injuries to Mickens and Molden and signed veteran safety Marcus Maye to the practice squad to provide depth.
RELATED: Chiefs fans cry foul after loss and accuse Chargers of being dirty
Marcus Maye is familiar to the Chargers as he was with the team at the end of last season in a similar role and circumstance. Maye was with the Miami Dolphins in 2024 and the Chargers claimed him after he was released after 11 games. He played 4 games with the Chargers in 2024.
Maye was a free agent this season and was staying ready working out privately to make sure he was ready to answer the phone if an opportunity called.
Healthy safeties on the Chargers 53 man roster
- Derwin James Jr
- Tony Jefferson
- Kendall Williamson
- Deane Leonard
- Marcus Williams (practice squad)
Deane Leonard is normally a cornerback but after the Mickens injury and Tony Jefferson ejection against Kansas City, Leonard stepped in and played safety snaps
The veteran addition is sure to help aid the depth of the backend of the defense. The Chargers will face off against the Dallas Cowboys this week and will need healthy defensive backs against Dallas' passing attack.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers open as shocking Week 16 underdogs against lame-duck Cowboys
Derwin James knew Travis Kelce's route on the INT that ended the Chiefs
Jim Harbaugh offers message to Patrick Mahomes following injury
Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.