Chiefs fans cry foul after loss and accuse Chargers of being dirty

The Los Angeles Chargers took down their AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, in a hard-hitting battle on a cold Missouri day at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chargers have swept the Chiefs for the first time since Andy Reid's first year with the franchise in 2013.

The Chiefs entered the game with slim playoff hopes remaining following a loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football in week 14. Any playoff hopes remaining essentially would die with a loss to the Chargers.

The game ended up being a defensive fist fight in the sub-freezing temperatures with the Chargers taking home a 16-13 victory and officially eliminated the Chiefs from playoff contention.

Chiefs fans are not used to the Chiefs losing or being eliminated from the playoffs. It will be the first time the team will miss the playoffs since finishing with a 9-7 record in tight end Travis Kelce's first year on the field in 2014.

Chiefs fans accuse the Chargers defense of being dirty

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs took exception to some of the violent hits and plays that took place in the game and widely accused the Chargers of playing dirty. The game was a tough and brutal contest between rivals.

Many of the plays that fans cried foul on were the result of receivers being put in dangerous situations by playcalls and throws from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Rashee Rice was on the losing end of two massive but legal hits from Chargers safeties Derwin James and Rashee Rice.

Rashee Rice absolutely SMOKED by Derwin James pic.twitter.com/Sva59W5LiZ — Sidelinr Sports (@sidelinrsports) December 14, 2025

Tony Jefferson with a VICIOUS legal hit on Rashee Rice pic.twitter.com/Fq7s0xWkhn — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) December 14, 2025

Rashee Rice has been on the receiving end of these hits now two weeks in a row from two tough defenses in the Houston Texans and Chargers. The offensive playcalling and Patrick Mahomes may have to take some of the blame for the repeated blows in the same area of the field.

#Texans safety Jalen Pitre just LIT UP Rashee Rice: pic.twitter.com/QOVk1hjZZj — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 8, 2025

Chiefs fans let their feelings be heard on social media after several of these hits.

Chargers defense is VERY dirty. — Chiefs Hive (@chiefshive) December 14, 2025

The Chargers are the dirtiest players in the league. Period. — Chrissy 🫶🏻 (@friend_in_me_C) December 14, 2025

The Chargers are super dirty, man. — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) December 14, 2025

Chargers are a dirty team. Nothing you say will change my mind. — Chrissy Dittmann (@StineyRumDitty) December 14, 2025

chargers are the dirtiest team in the nfl…my god — 🆎 (@theABinKC) December 14, 2025

Arguably the most controversial hit came early in the 4th quarter when Chargers safety Tony Jefferson hit Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thorton deep in the middle of the field. Thorton catches the pass and drops to absorb the hit from Jefferson.

The move from Thorton dropped the target zone for the defender and Jefferson hit Thorton helmet to helmet. The hit unfortunately knocked Thorton out of the game due to concussion protocols.

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs did NOT like Chargers S Tony Jefferson's dirty hit pic.twitter.com/NWPX5XZJ8G — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) December 14, 2025

Chargers have been head-hunting all game. Honestly it's about time the Chiefs got upset about it. — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) December 14, 2025

Jefferson went from whining about a block by Juju in his chest to to leading with his helmet against a defenseless receiver. — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) December 14, 2025

Many fans, former NFL players and analysts noted that the hit was not egregious from Jefferson and that the wide receiver lowered himself into the hit. Kansas City is not used to losing and their fans may not be used to being on the receiving end of a more physical game.

Tony Jefferson should absolutely win his appeal. That hit was clean as all get out by the way. — Scott Quessenberry (@ScootsyQ) December 15, 2025

Tony Jefferson was throw out of the game for this hit???



Prayers up for Tyquan Thortan but this is soft from the referee. pic.twitter.com/JZknTKI6t0 — FirstDownMedia (@FirstDownMediaa) December 14, 2025

I didn’t see anything ejection worthy on that Tony Jefferson hit, but I do think KC is mighty emotional over LAC being the more physical team today — Diante Lee (@DianteLeeFB) December 14, 2025

The Chargers and Chiefs are rivals. They play each other tough and continue to battle. This was not the Chiefs year and Patrick Mahomes faces a long rehab process for a torn ACL he suffered in the final seconds of the game. The battle will continue next season.

Dirty Chargers when they find out what hospital Mahomes is being treated in pic.twitter.com/KTPxRJMXsi — Grant (@ku_grant) December 14, 2025

