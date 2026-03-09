Chargers Jump on Another Free Agent With $7.5M Signing

The Los Angeles Chargers don’t seem to care when NFL free agency actually begins.

Sunday night, the Chargers jumped on another key free-agent addition.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chargers signed fullback Alec Ingold to a two-year deal worth $7.5 million.

The move follows not long after the Chargers jumped on former Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz on a three-year deal worth $30 million. He was also a veteran free agent permitted to sign whenever and not restricted by Monday’s legal-tampering window or Wednesday’s start to free agency.

Chargers sign Alec Ingold, reuniting FB with Mike McDaniel

Alec Ingold | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This one has Mike McDaniel written all over it.

Ingold, undrafted in 2019, played with the Las Vegas Raiders until 2021. He then signed with the Miami Dolphins, eventually earning an extension in 2023 that made him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL at his position.

The Chargers just made Ingold that again just two days after his release by the Dolphins. Not hard to see why, either: McDaniel wants to utilize various formations to keep defenses guessing as the pound the running game with first-round product Omarion Hampton.

A big theme for Chargers coaches this offseason, spearheaded by McDaniel himself, is not asking Justin Herbert to do so much. That's dramatically emphasized here with a top-of-market fullback and the beginning of a big rebuild for the interior of the offensive line.

Jim Harbaugh and Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz seemed like a team set to be really aggressive. That's played out through signing released free agents quickly, as well as getting edge rusher Khalil Mack back under contract before legal tampering even starts, too.

This sense of urgency would also seem to apply elsewhere, considering the Chargers have come up in trade rumors for Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, albeit briefly.

