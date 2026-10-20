3 Chargers Who Had Standout Performances Against the Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers dropped to 0-6 on the season after dropping their week six game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers offense has not been playing winning football but to make matters worse, the football gods have been cruel with injuries through the first six weeks of the season for Los Angeles.

The week leading up to the game was loaded with questions in the media over which coaches could potentially be on the hot seat and which players would be the subject of trade rumors. At 0-5, it was clear the Chargers were set to make their final stand of 2026 in Arrowhead.

The Chargers defense, despite injuries across the board battled and gave the offense every chance they could have asked for. For the first time all season, the special teams unit looked sharp, productive and play complementary football.

The offense may be in a purgatory of confusion and ineptitude but there are several players who gave performances worthy of recognition against the Chiefs. Let's dive into a few of the best standouts from week six.

Tony Jefferson, safety

Tony Jefferson and the Chargers make a goal line stand!



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Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have transformed their offense into a typical play-action unit relying heavily on running back Kenneth Walker and short throws. Mahomes was consistently hitting short throws to the outside and safety Tony Jefferson was flying downhill to make sure every pass catcher was not getting a free pass.

In addition to delivering imposing hits on the outside, Jefferson was an integral part of the run defense and was the playmaker on the field when the Chargers needed it. Jefferson was in on the goal line stop on fourth down to keep the Chiefs out of the endzone.

Cam Hart, cornerback

Oct 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) fights for yards as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) takes him down during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers cornerback room is thin right now. Third-year cornerbacks Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still are battling week in and week out but it was Hart this week who stood out. Cam Hart gave up one reception for four yards against Kansas City and had a phenomenal interception of Patrick Mahomes in the endzone to prevent the Chiefs from capitalizing on Justin Herbert's own interception.

Derius Davis, returner

Oct 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Derius Davis (12) runs after making a catch during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers punt return unit had not been effective before week six. Derius Davis and the return unit completely changed that narrative against the Chiefs. Davis perfectly faked as if he was going to receive a punt and let it bounce behind him into the endzone giving the Chargers the ball at the 20 as opposed to inside the ten.

Additionally he decisively returned a punt for 21 yards and wasted no time getting upfield once he corralled the punt. The positive field position gains were a welcome change for the Chargers.

Extra recognition for special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken

May 11, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers special teams coach Ryan Ficken during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers special teams units have been terrible to start the season. There was a substantial change from week five to week six. Derius Davis was more decisive, Troy Dye forced a fumble on a punt return and Genesis Smith as a gunner nearly caused another by blocking and nearly throwing cornerback Kristian Fulton into returner Nikko Remigio. The Chargers special teams