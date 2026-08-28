Long-Time Chargers Starter May Have Lost A Roster Spot In Final Preseason Game

The Los Angeles Chargers and the rest of the league find themselves in a crucial time of year that is filled with roster decisions, ones that could be crucial for years to come. Usually, these decisions are about players who have little NFL experience or is past their time as once-NFL starter.

However, in this final preseason game, a long-time Chargers starter has made enough errors to warrant a real conversation about his spot on the team...even if he has been around for nearly half a decade.

JK Scott Shanked His Roster Spot Right Before 2026 Season?

The Bolts have seen their fair share of special teams issues, dating back decades in the franchise, with these issues usually occurring in key moments of regular-season and postseason games. Now, before the 2026 NFL season, they are seeing a plethora of mishaps from their starters on special teams, especially from their Punter, JK Scott.

Scott has been with the Chargers for four seasons and is expected to go into year five with the team barring disaster. Unfortunately, it seems that disaster has struck, with Scott becoming an area of concern more than he already has been during his Chargers tenure in the last few preseason games.

Last week in the preseason, Scott infamously did not tackle a return man, showing a complete lack of effort and willingness to play football, giving up a touchdown and continuing the blowout the Bolts were facing from the 49ers.

Jim Harbaugh on if JK Scott was instructed not to make a tackle attempt here:



“No, he's got to have a plan when he's in that position to make a tackle. Something we need to work on, coach up. pic.twitter.com/E6zoKgbiSF — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) August 21, 2026

This, now coupled with his punt average of 26.5 for Week 3 of the preseason, gives the Chargers every reason to look elsewhere and replace him with a different Punter. Alex Katson, a Chargers content creator and special teams extraordinaire, mentions 40-year-old Thomas Morstead and Jamie Gillan as options to replace the Bolts' struggling Punter, but also adds that Gillan may sign with the New England Patriots as soon as tomorrow.

not really unfortunately, there's 40 year old Thomas Morstead and Jamie Gillan who I think will be on the Patriots by tomorrow — alex katson 🇯🇵 (@alexkatson) August 28, 2026

Even with few options left in free agency, the Chargers preach "competitors welcome," and no other player on the roster needs a competitor to push him either off the roster or to better himself more than Scott. He has played poorly in big moments for far too long, costing the Chargers field position when it matters most.

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