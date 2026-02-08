Chargers Suffer Even More Coaching Staff Losses to Ravens, Cowboys

Nobody said the coaching staff turnover for Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers would be easy this offseason.

When the Chargers predictably lost defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to his new role as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, it was painfully obvious he would be poaching plenty of names from Harbaugh’s staff and taking them along for the ride.

And when Harbaugh decided to fire Greg Roman and then lucked into nailing down Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator for Justin Herbert, it was inevitable that there would be some major shakeups under the new leader, too.

The first major loss was offensive pass game coordinator Marcus Brady joining the Ravens.

Now, more information about the Chargers leaving the franchise continues to emerge.

Chargers lose coaches to Ravens, Cowboys

As expected, Minter has been busy assembling his staff and keeping tabs on the comings and goings around the Chargers.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic illustrated the names going from the Chargers to the Ravens:

Patrick Kramer, quality control coach

Rick Minter

Christina DeRuyter, director of FB logistics

Kramer will be a quality control coach. Jesse Minter's father, Rick, a longtime college/NFL coach who was a defensive consultant for Chargers, will also join Baltimore staff. And Christina DeRuyter, director of FB logistics for Chargers last yr, will also join Minter in Balt. https://t.co/gcx9jDvMU3 — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 7, 2026

And while the Ravens were doing that, the Dallas Cowboys also got in the mix, too.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Chargers defensive quality control coach Robert Muschamp has been hired by the Cowboys over in the NFC.

So, new Chargers defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary has some work to do in fleshing out his staff, some of which remains from the Minter days.

The #Cowboys are hiring #Chargers defensive quality control coach Robert Muschamp, sources tell @CBSSports.



Before the Chargers, worked at the college level at Georgia and Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/eGhbTtw88K — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 7, 2026

On the offensive side, McDaniel was always going to want to overhaul his new staff around what he wants to do for Herbert.

Interesting, too, is seeing Minter poach some names from the operations side of things. The Chargers didn’t lose someone like Chad Alexander to a general manager job, but they’ll work through some turnover of their own nonetheless this offseason.

