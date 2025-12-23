Chargers are officially in 2025 NFL playoffs, AFC West crown now on the line

The Los Angeles Chargers currently have an 11-4 record following a Week 16 beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys. The AFC playoff race has narrowed and the Chargers had multiple clinching scenarios following the win over the Cowboys.

Clinching Scenarios

The Chargers would clinch a spot in the 2025 playoffs with a victory over Dallas and a loss from either the Houston Texans or the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans survived a tough game against the Las Vegas Raiders in the afternoon window on Sunday as the Chargers returned to Los Angeles,

The other scenario that would have lead to the Chargers locking in a playoff spot would have to wait until the conclusion of Monday Night Football where the Colts and San Francisco 49ers squared off in Indianapolis.

Philip Rivers and Colts go down fighting

Chargers legendary quarterback Philip Rivers came out of retirement after five years in an improbable comeback to lead the Colts. Indianapolis was in the midst of a playoff race but devasted by injuries at quarterback.

Rooting against Philip Rivers was not something Chargers fans wanted to do. Rivers' play after five years and essentially stepping in off the couch has been inspirational. Despite the Colts going blow for blow with the 49ers early, the defense faltered and the Rivers-led offense couldn't keep pace. The 49ers put the nail in the coffin late in the fourth quarter.

San Francisco's victory clinches a playoff spot for the Chargers as well as the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts playoff hopes are nearly gone with the loss.

The Chargers playoff possibilities

The Chargers now have a wide range of potential outcomes for playoff seeding based on the next two weeks. The Jacksonville Jaguars took down the Denver Broncos in the afternoon window following the Chargers victory over the Cowboys. The Broncos loss opens the door for the Chargers.

The Chargers have not been mathematically eliminated from the number 1 seed in the AFC race but the odds are not with the Chargers for that scenario. The Chargers are now in contention for the AFC West crown. The Broncos now only have a single game lead on the Chargers.

RELATED: Justin Herbert has to overcome losing a starting offensive lineman, again

The Chargers face the Houston Texans on Saturday and the Broncos will take on the lifeless Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas day. If both the Chargers and Broncos win their matchups, they will face off for the AFC West title in Week 18 in Denver.

The Week 18 game will be pivotal for playoff seeding as well. The Broncos currently occupy the top spot in the AFC. The Chargers will be facing the Broncos for the chance at one of the top 3 seeds and a home playoff game.

The next two weeks will be pivotal for the entire AFC playoff field. The Chargers have a chance to bring their first home playoff game to Sofi stadium.

