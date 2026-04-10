Chargers Floated As T.J. Watt Trade Landing Spot, But Would It Even Be Worth It?

The Los Angeles Chargers take measured swings when Jim Harbaugh strikes a trade.

When the Chargers made the “splash” for Odafe Oweh last season, they only gave up a fifth-round pick. And when they found a starter via trade with safety Elijah Molden, the cost was a mere seventh-round pick.

Something like trading for Cowboys star George Pickens? Probably not happening.

Mike McDaniel has yet to show outsiders what he wants to do at wideout as he installs Justin Herbert’s new offense. But a Pickens-like move isn’t coming.

On the defensive side, though, the Chargers need to think about the coordinator transition from Jesse Minter to Chris O’Leary.

What if someone like Pittsburgh Steelers superstar T.J. Watt becomes available?

Chargers trading for T.J. Watt: Does it even need to happen?

T.J. Watt | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Watt is one of those names making the rounds, theorized as possibly on the NFL trade block this offseason.

The Chargers are on the minds of those doing said theorizing because they lost a big name like Joey Bosa one year ago and generally get viewed as in win-now mode.

Writing about NFL stars “who could actually be traded” this offseason, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport listed Watt and had the Chargers top the list of fits.

“To be clear, moving Watt for anything less than a first-round pick—even with his sizable contract—would be selling low,” Davenport wrote. “It is also fair to question whether the current version of the Steelers, even with Aaron Rodgers, profiles as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.”

Say the Steelers open up the phone lines on Watt: Would the Chargers even call about the price for the sake of due diligence?

Watt is 31 years old and missed a few games last year. Over 14 appearances, he landed on a 74.2 Pro Football Focus grade, 31st out of 115 edge defenders. His pressures (46) were 36th out of 115.

Watt is, by the way, according to Over the Cap, on a $123 million contract extension that has a cap number of $42 million or more each year through 2028.

Historically, the Chargers don’t do these types of deals. General manager Joe Hortiz couldn’t even be bothered to avoid the NFL draft compensatory pick formula heavily while signing free agents during this key offseason stretch.

Plus, the Chargers like the edge room right now. Khalil Mack is back for at least one more year. Tuli Tuipulotu, a contract extension candidate this summer, just posted 13 sacks after 8.5 in 2024. They’re still hoping 2025 fourth-rounder Kyle Kennard develops.

The Chargers value draft picks too much for a move like this. They only have five draft picks in this class. One report has already circled a pass-rusher the Chargers could draft in red.

Watt on the Chargers sounds good. It’s what an “all-in” team would do. A desperate, all-in team, anyway. Hortiz, Harbaugh and the Chargers just don’t move like that. And it’s hard to blame them for not wanting the remaining scraps of Watt’s prime after coughing up a huge price via trade to inherit the contract from a Steelers team that thinks his best days are behind him.

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