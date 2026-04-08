NFL Trade Scenario Has Chargers Movin' on Up for Edge Rusher in First Round

Earlier this week, Bill Barnwell of ESPN released his annual piece in which each team currently with a pick in the first round orchestrates a trade. Now keep in mind that his exercise this year has the Miami Dolphins involved in five different deals, so…

Let’s take a look at the Los Angeles Chargers and his forecast for general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh. He has the Bolts moving up from No. 22 to No. 16 in a trade with the New York Jets. The Chargers would send the aforementioned 22nd overall pick to the Green and White, along with a pair of third-round choices—one in 2026 (No. 86) and another in 2027.

Chargers’ GM has fared well when it comes to draft-day trades

January 27, 2026; El Segundo, California, USA; Los Angeles general manager Joe Hortiz attends introductory press conference for offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Joe Hortiz's trades up over his two years as Chargers general manager have been fruitful,” explained Barnwell, “with the former Ravens executive landing Ladd McConkey in 2024 and Oronde Gadsden in 2025. Though the Chargers can always justify adding more around Justin Herbert and could focus on the interior of their offensive line here, I still think their most likely target will be on the edge, where Odafe Oweh left in free agency, Khalil Mack is 35 years old, and Tuli Tuipulotu is about to get a much more lucrative contract.”

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) reacts after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“Finding a player on a low-cost deal across from Tuipulotu has to be one of Hortiz's biggest priorities in this year's draft,” added Barnwell.

Bolts’ defense could add more help on its front seven

Los Angeles linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) celebrates his Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward (1) sack during the second half of their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oweh, who the Chargers obtained from Baltimore during the 2025 season, inked a four-year, $100 million deal with the Washington Commanders this offseason. In his brief stint with the Bolts, he totaled 7.5 sacks in 12 regular-season games, and three more QB traps in the team’s playoff loss to the New England Patriots at Foxborough.

Barnwell’s thinking is pretty simple in regards to Hortiz. “He's just stuck behind a few teams that could all be looking at edge help, including the Lions at No. 17 and the Cowboys at No. 20.”

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“Getting up past the Ravens and Bucs would be ideal, but if someone such as Keldric Faulk (Auburn) or Akheem Mesidor is still on the board at No. 16, moving up in a swap with the Jets would be one way to lock in a player who projects as a long-term starter at a position of need for the Chargers…”

The versatile Faulk would solve two issues in terms of the Chargers’ pass rush, while aiding the team’s run defense. Meanwhile, Mesidor comes off a season in which he finished with career-bests in sacks (12.5) and forced fumbles (4) with the Hurricanes in 2025.