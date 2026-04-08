NFL Trade Scenario Has Chargers Movin' on Up for Edge Rusher in First Round
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Earlier this week, Bill Barnwell of ESPN released his annual piece in which each team currently with a pick in the first round orchestrates a trade. Now keep in mind that his exercise this year has the Miami Dolphins involved in five different deals, so…
Let’s take a look at the Los Angeles Chargers and his forecast for general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh. He has the Bolts moving up from No. 22 to No. 16 in a trade with the New York Jets. The Chargers would send the aforementioned 22nd overall pick to the Green and White, along with a pair of third-round choices—one in 2026 (No. 86) and another in 2027.
Chargers’ GM has fared well when it comes to draft-day trades
“Joe Hortiz's trades up over his two years as Chargers general manager have been fruitful,” explained Barnwell, “with the former Ravens executive landing Ladd McConkey in 2024 and Oronde Gadsden in 2025. Though the Chargers can always justify adding more around Justin Herbert and could focus on the interior of their offensive line here, I still think their most likely target will be on the edge, where Odafe Oweh left in free agency, Khalil Mack is 35 years old, and Tuli Tuipulotu is about to get a much more lucrative contract.”
“Finding a player on a low-cost deal across from Tuipulotu has to be one of Hortiz's biggest priorities in this year's draft,” added Barnwell.
Bolts’ defense could add more help on its front seven
Oweh, who the Chargers obtained from Baltimore during the 2025 season, inked a four-year, $100 million deal with the Washington Commanders this offseason. In his brief stint with the Bolts, he totaled 7.5 sacks in 12 regular-season games, and three more QB traps in the team’s playoff loss to the New England Patriots at Foxborough.
Barnwell’s thinking is pretty simple in regards to Hortiz. “He's just stuck behind a few teams that could all be looking at edge help, including the Lions at No. 17 and the Cowboys at No. 20.”
“Getting up past the Ravens and Bucs would be ideal, but if someone such as Keldric Faulk (Auburn) or Akheem Mesidor is still on the board at No. 16, moving up in a swap with the Jets would be one way to lock in a player who projects as a long-term starter at a position of need for the Chargers…”
The versatile Faulk would solve two issues in terms of the Chargers’ pass rush, while aiding the team’s run defense. Meanwhile, Mesidor comes off a season in which he finished with career-bests in sacks (12.5) and forced fumbles (4) with the Hurricanes in 2025.
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Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.